Sport
Zadran calls on Afghan fans to rally behind team against India
Although the matches are being played in India, Afghanistan are the designated hosts for the series.
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has called on Afghan fans in India to come out in force and support the national team as it begins its three-match T20I series against India today, Sunday September 13.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening match in New Delhi, Zadran said the presence and encouragement of Afghan supporters could provide the team with an important boost.
“All those fans and Afghans who are located in India, if they could come and encourage their team, we will be so pleased,” Zadran said.
“We all wish that our countrymen come to the matches and encourage us because we get lots of energy from their encouragement.”
The series begins today, September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Although the matches are being played in India, Afghanistan are the designated hosts for the series.
Zadran said Afghanistan’s players are also well prepared for the challenge after gaining valuable experience in domestic and international leagues.
“The boys are well prepared. They were all busy in leagues and playing in different parts of the world,” he said.
The captain believes T20 cricket is particularly suited to Afghanistan’s players because of their extensive experience in the format.
“Our boys are talented in this format. I can say this is our best format because the boys are playing in different leagues and have good experience,” he said.
Afghanistan have yet to beat India in a bilateral T20I series, but Zadran said his team would focus on its own strengths rather than being overwhelmed by the challenge.
“So far, we have not won (a series) against India. We will try to make it easy for us and not difficult and focus on what is our ability and what we have in our hands,” he said.
“I am sure we will perform a good match for our countrymen.”
The three-match series runs from September 13 to 17, with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) broadcasting all three matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs India — T20I Series
1st T20I: September 13
2nd T20I: September 15
3rd T20I: September 17
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Host: Afghanistan
Live: ATN across Afghanistan
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Ariana Khost claim victories in ACL season six
Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Aino Mina in the fourth match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.
Yar Mohammad Zekrkhail opened the scoring for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, before the side added two more goals to complete a comfortable win.
In the fifth match of the competition, Ariana Khost came from a 1–1 half-time scoreline to beat Arman FC 3–1.
Macdonald Ngwa Niba, an Arman FC player, opened the scoring against Ariana Khost with the team’s only goal.
Ariana Khost’s goals were scored by Jawad Alkozay, Arash Ahmadi, and Habibullah Hotak.
Ariana Khost found the net twice in the second half to seal all three points and secure a strong victory.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Monday with two more fixtures:
Abu Muslim Farah vs Isteqlal Kabul | 3:30 PM
Omar Zawak vs Sarsabz Yashlar | 7:00 PM
Ariana Television will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, bringing the action directly to football fans across Afghanistan.
Sport
Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Omar Zawak and Toofan Herat secured victories in the second and third matches of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Friday.
Omar Zawak opened the day’s results with a 2–0 victory over Khurasan Faryab. Shadab Malekzada and Bilal Akbari scored for Omar Zawak to seal all three points.
In the third match, Toofan Herat produced a 3–1 win over Esteqlal Kabul. Merajuddin Kalantari scored Esteqlal’s lone goal, while Fraidoon Seyedi and Enayatullah Kohi were on target for Toofan. Kohi scored twice to complete the victory.
Two more matches set for Saturday
The competition continues on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with two more fixtures scheduled:
- Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs. Aino Mina — 3:30 p.m.
- Arman FC vs. Ariana Khost — 7:00 p.m.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, allowing football fans across Afghanistan to follow the action as it unfolds.
The sixth season of the Roshana Afghanistan Champions League continues as teams compete for crucial points and a stronger position in the tournament standings.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3–0 in sixth season of ACL opener
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Defending champions Abu Muslim Farah made a winning start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, defeating Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab 3–0 in the opening match.
The match, played Thursday evening at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, saw Abu Muslim Farah dominate proceedings and secure all three points with a convincing performance.
Omid Popalzai opened the scoring in the first half, before Mahboob Hanafi and Omid Rajabi added two more goals after the break to seal a comfortable victory for the defending champions.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League features 10 teams, with the competition being played on a home-and-away format in Kabul.
Today, Friday, Omar Zawak Loy Shindand will face Khurasan Faryab at 3:30 p.m., while Istiqlal Kabul will take on Toofan Herat in the third match of the day.
Ariana Khost and Umar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new teams competing in this season’s tournament.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League will run until November 21, with the participating teams battling for the championship title.
Afghanistan faces cancer treatment crisis
Mujahid states Kabul seeks stronger ties with region and beyond
Khalilzad warns US risks losing influence in Afghanistan to China and Russia
Zadran calls on Afghan fans to rally behind team against India
EU and FAO launch €5m programme to strengthen Afghanistan’s agrifood sector
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Juma Khan Fateh surrenders to IEA forces in Badakhshan
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
Syria and Saudi Arabia condemn Kabul bombing, express solidarity with Afghanistan
Afghanistan crowned champions of five-match ODI series against Ireland
Tahawol: Norwegian delegation’s call for engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s dual policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Exclusive interview with ACB CEO Naseeb Khan
Saar: UN reaffirming support for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan medical students discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amnesty International condemns Pakistan order requiring Afghan medical students to return
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Embassy in Islamabad calls for halt to expulsion of Afghan students
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi and Bangladeshi delegation discuss expansion of bilateral ties
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 kicks off today: Abu Muslim Farah face Sarsabz Yashlar
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
-
World4 days ago
US Treasury ratchets up pressure on Iran with sweeping new aviation sanctions
-
Business4 days ago
UAE firm eyes investment in Salang’s second tunnel and pharmaceutical factories
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE in three-format home season