Instability in Afghanistan stalls regional transport projects: Pakistan envoy

Instability in Afghanistan has effectively stalled Pakistan’s regional transport connectivity projects, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said, stressing that Islamabad wants to see a stable Afghan state integrated into the region.

In an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia, Tirmizi said Pakistan had hoped the Afghan government would become part of the regional process, but continued instability had hindered Islamabad’s efforts to develop overland connections with Central Asia and Iran.

“Our transport connectivity projects have effectively stalled precisely because of this instability,” Tirmizi said.

He added that a stable Afghanistan would significantly improve regional trade and transportation.

“If Afghanistan were stable, overland routes to Central Asia and Iran would be much more efficient,” the ambassador said.

Tirmizi said Islamabad remains particularly concerned about militant groups operating from Afghanistan, describing the country as a haven for extremists and terrorists.

He warned that the threat extends beyond Pakistan, saying instability in Afghanistan poses risks to China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia as well.

The envoy said that Pakistan will participate in the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan in October.