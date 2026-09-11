Sport
Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3–0 in sixth season of ACL opener
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Defending champions Abu Muslim Farah made a winning start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, defeating Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab 3–0 in the opening match.
The match, played Thursday evening at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, saw Abu Muslim Farah dominate proceedings and secure all three points with a convincing performance.
Omid Popalzai opened the scoring in the first half, before Mahboob Hanafi and Omid Rajabi added two more goals after the break to seal a comfortable victory for the defending champions.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League features 10 teams, with the competition being played on a home-and-away format in Kabul.
Today, Friday, Omar Zawak Loy Shindand will face Khurasan Faryab at 3:30 p.m., while Istiqlal Kabul will take on Toofan Herat in the third match of the day.
Ariana Khost and Umar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new teams competing in this season’s tournament.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League will run until November 21, with the participating teams battling for the championship title.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 kicks off today: Abu Muslim Farah face Sarsabz Yashlar
The match is scheduled for 7:30pm Kabul time and will mark the start of a season running until November 21.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League kicks off Thursday, September 10, with defending champions Abu Muslim Farah facing Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab in the opening match.
The match is scheduled for 7:30pm Kabul time and will mark the start of a season running until November 21.
Ten clubs will compete in the league, with matches played in a home-and-away format in Kabul.
Abu Muslim Farah will begin their title defence against Sarsabz Yashlar, while Ariana Khost and Omar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new additions to this season’s competition.
The other participating teams are Aino Mina, Arman FC, Istiqlal Kabul, Khurasan Faryab, Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Toofan Herat.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the opening match live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7:30pm Kabul time.
The Afghanistan Champions League will continue through November 21, with clubs competing for the Season 6 title.
Sport
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE in three-format home season
All the matches will be played in the UAE, though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet announced the venues.
Afghanistan are set to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in October-November in a packed home season that will include matches in all three formats.
All the matches will be played in the UAE, though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet announced the venues.
The season will kick off on October 9 – six days after the final of the Asian Games T20 tournament in Japan, should Afghanistan make it that far – with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh.
An ODI tri-series will follow from October 17 to 23, with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe facing each other once before the top two teams meet in the final.
Afghanistan will then take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series from October 27 to November 1. The two teams will then face off in two Test matches, the first from November 5 to 9 and the second from November 13 to 17.
Afghanistan have already played a Test match this year, against India in New Chandigarh in June. The three matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take Afghanistan’s total for the year to four Tests – the most they will have played in a calendar year so far.
Afghanistan have played two Tests against Bangladesh so far, winning one and losing the other. They have played five against Zimbabwe, winning two, losing two, and drawing one.
“We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to providing our national team with regular, high-quality international cricket. We highly value our relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket and appreciate their cooperation in making these important assignments possible.”
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE, 2026-27
One-off Test vs Bangladesh October 9-13
ODI tri-series
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe October 17
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe October 19
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh October 21
Final October 23
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series
1st T20I October 27
2nd T20I October 29
3rd T20I November 1
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series
1st Test Nov 5 – 9
2nd Test Nov 13 – 17
Sport
Afghanistan end AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 3-1 win over Bahrain
Afghanistan ended their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027™ qualifying campaign on a high note on Sunday, defeating Bahrain 3-1 in an entertaining Group D encounter.
The victory was Afghanistan’s first of the campaign under head coach Kourosh Barmak. The result saw Afghanistan finish ahead of Bahrain on goal difference, while they ended three points behind group leaders Tajikistan, who earlier edged Jordan 1-0.
Afghanistan captain Habibullah Hotak opened the scoring just six minutes into the match. Hotak dispossessed Bader Al Asam on the left flank, battled past two defenders and unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner beyond Bahrain goalkeeper Abdulla Abdo.
Bahrain responded with increased pressure and came close to an equaliser in the 27th minute. Ali Marhan Ali found himself unmarked with only Afghanistan goalkeeper Abdul Koofi to beat, but he lifted his effort over the crossbar.
Afghanistan survived another scare late in the first half. A well-delivered free-kick from Ali Naser on the left went through a crowded penalty area untouched, before Al Wadei fired narrowly wide of the right post moments later.
The second half saw both sides create opportunities, with Bahrain eventually finding the breakthrough in the 59th minute. Abdulla Ebrahim rose highest to meet a corner and headed the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper to make it 1-1.
Afghanistan regained the lead in the 70th minute through Yaser Safi. After receiving a pass from Hamidullah Haidari, Safi shifted the ball onto his left foot before firing a low effort beyond the diving Bahrain goalkeeper.
Farzad Tajik capped a fine performance in the 84th minute when he rounded Abdul Koofi on the left and slipped his shot into an empty net to give Afghanistan a fitting close.
Bahrain’s disappointing campaign ended on an even sourer note when defender Karrar Husain was shown a red card following an altercation late in the match.
Although Afghanistan finished their qualifying campaign with an impressive victory, the result came too late to keep their qualification hopes alive. Tajikistan topped Group D, while Afghanistan’s third-place finish means they will not advance to the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals.
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