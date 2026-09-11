Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3–0 in sixth season of ACL opener

Defending champions Abu Muslim Farah made a winning start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, defeating Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab 3–0 in the opening match.

The match, played Thursday evening at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, saw Abu Muslim Farah dominate proceedings and secure all three points with a convincing performance.

Omid Popalzai opened the scoring in the first half, before Mahboob Hanafi and Omid Rajabi added two more goals after the break to seal a comfortable victory for the defending champions.

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League features 10 teams, with the competition being played on a home-and-away format in Kabul.

Today, Friday, Omar Zawak Loy Shindand will face Khurasan Faryab at 3:30 p.m., while Istiqlal Kabul will take on Toofan Herat in the third match of the day.

Ariana Khost and Umar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new teams competing in this season’s tournament.

Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League will run until November 21, with the participating teams battling for the championship title.