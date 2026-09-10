Acting Afghan ambassador meets Malaysian House Speaker over bilateral ties

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met on Thursday with Sadin Ayyıldız, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, on Thursday to discuss expanding economic, trade and transit relations between the two countries, as well as resolving the problems faced by Afghan migrants in Türkiye.

According to a statement from the deputy PM’s office, Baradar expressed appreciation for the activities of Turkish companies that have invested in various sectors in Afghanistan and called on other Turkish investors to invest in the country as well.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said the Islamic Emirate would provide the necessary facilities for Turkish investors.

Baradar also stressed the need to resolve the problems of Afghan migrants in Türkiye and provide them with greater assistance and facilities.

Meanwhile, Sadin Ayyıldız welcomed the increase in trade between Afghanistan and Türkiye and said his country was ready to further expand its relations with Afghanistan in transport, transit, health, education and other economic sectors.

The Turkish ambassador added that Türkiye would continue its cooperation in strengthening relations between Afghanistan and the international community and in presenting a realistic image of Afghanistan to the world.

He also said Türkiye had introduced facilities for issuing visas to Afghans and would seek to provide further facilitation in this area.