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Tahawol: Possible future scenarios for Ukraine crisis

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Tahawol: Hopes for improved relations between Kabul and Washington

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Tahawol: Afghanistan and great power rivalry in Central Asia discussed

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Tahawol: US rejection of Islamic Emirate’s proposal discussed

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September 3, 2026

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