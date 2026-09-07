UN urges IEA to review restrictions on Afghan women and girls

The United Nations Secretary-General has urged the Islamic Emirate to review and remove restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan, calling for their full, equal and meaningful participation in all areas of life.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also called for the immediate lifting of restrictions on Afghan women working for the United Nations and urged authorities to ensure their safe and unhindered access to UN facilities across the country.

According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, September 7 marks one year since Afghan women were barred from entering UN facilities nationwide.

Guterres said unhindered access to workplaces for UN staff and the delivery of assistance to vulnerable people, particularly women and girls, are essential.

He added that enabling women to deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to other women and girls is necessary for an effective and principled humanitarian response.

The UN said restrictions on women and girls affect all aspects of their lives, including their participation in public life, education and many areas of employment. It warned that the restrictions also pose serious obstacles to Afghanistan’s economic development, stability and reintegration into the international community.

Previously, the Islamic Emirate said the issue of Afghan female UN staff working in Afghanistan had been addressed in accordance with Afghan laws and domestic conditions.