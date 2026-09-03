Aisha Wahab sworn in as first Afghan American in U.S. Congress

Former California state senator Aisha Wahab was sworn in Wednesday as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first Afghan American to serve in Congress.

Wahab, 39, will serve the remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s term through the end of the year. Swalwell resigned in April following allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

During her remarks after taking the oath, Wahab spoke about her journey from foster care to Congress and described the American Dream as a promise that a person’s past does not determine their future.

“I walked into Congress carrying the beating heart of a former foster care kid,” Wahab said.

Wahab was born in New York to Afghan refugees and was raised in the foster care system, first in New York and later in Fremont, California. She previously served on the Hayward City Council and represented California’s 10th Senate District. She holds a doctorate in social work from the University of Southern California.

She defeated BART Board President Melissa Hernandez in the Aug. 18 special election for the remainder of Swalwell’s term. Wahab also won two crowded June primaries and will face Hernandez again in the Nov. 3 general election.

In her congressional remarks, Wahab called for cooperation between Democrats and Republicans, saying Americans are struggling with the rising costs of housing, utilities, groceries, education, healthcare and other basic necessities.

“As a policy maker, my goal is simple: to work with each and every one of you to deliver for the American people, regardless of party,” Wahab said.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren introduced Wahab on the House floor and highlighted her background and work on behalf of foster youth and vulnerable communities.

“Today, she makes history as the first Afghan American elected to Congress,” Lofgren said.