Connect with us

Latest News

Afghanistan, Indonesia discuss expanding economic and trade ties

Published

7 hours ago

on

Afghan and Indonesian officials have discussed ways to expand economic and trade relations between the two countries, Afghan Embassy in Indonesia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shoaib Baryalai, First Political Director of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Saadullah Baloch, Acting Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Jakarta, met with Mufti Hamka Rajo Basa, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Treaties at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting focused on strengthening private-sector cooperation, holding joint trade exhibitions and exploring existing opportunities to boost economic ties.

The Afghan side also highlighted investment and trade opportunities in Afghanistan, saying improved security and stability have created a more favorable environment for traders and investors.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Pakistan says continued talks on Afghanistan depend on action against terrorist groups

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 2, 2026

By

Tahir Andrabi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says Islamabad appreciates China’s constructive engagement on issues related to Afghanistan and has always been ready for constructive dialogue on Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Andrabi said that the continuation of these talks depends on the Islamic Emirate taking action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other terrorist groups that, he said, operate from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

However, officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly stressed that they remain committed to their obligations to prevent the use of Afghan territory against other countries and will not allow any group to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of other countries.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Xi says China ready to strengthen peace efforts in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Middle East

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 2, 2026

By

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday, September 1, that China is ready to strengthen diplomatic efforts to help resolve conflicts in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East, while calling for greater multilateral cooperation on global security and governance.

Speaking at the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Xi said China was prepared to increase communication and coordination with all parties involved in regional conflicts.

“On Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other international and regional hotspot issues, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, continue tackling both the symptoms and root causes of these issues, and promote political settlement,” Xi said.

He did not provide details on what role Beijing could take in resolving the conflicts or announce any new peace initiative.

Xi calls for stronger SCO role

Much of Xi’s address focused on strengthening the SCO, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

He said the organization should take greater responsibility amid rising global tensions and what he described as an increasingly persistent “shadow of war.”

“The shadow of war continues to haunt the world. At such a crossroads with humanity’s future at stake, the SCO should step forward to shoulder its historical responsibility and steer the course for the future,” Xi said.

Xi called on SCO members to prioritize economic development, strengthen cooperation against traditional and emerging security threats, and promote dialogue over confrontation.

He also urged greater cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technology, energy, green industries and transport infrastructure.

China, he said, will establish an international AI application cooperation centre with SCO countries and undertake 100 technological cooperation projects with member states over the next three years.

On security, Xi called for closer coordination against terrorism, separatism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and telecommunications fraud. He also backed stronger multilateral cooperation on nuclear security.

Xi said countries should be treated equally regardless of their size and that regional issues should be addressed through dialogue and consultation.

“We should always advocate that all countries, regardless of their size, are equal, and that regional affairs should be discussed by all countries to bridge differences and build consensus,” he said.

The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and several Central Asian countries, and has increasingly served as a platform for cooperation outside Western-led international institutions.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Mujahid: Kabul seeks broader diplomatic and economic ties, including with US

Mujahid said Afghanistan needs diplomatic and economic relations with the United States, arguing that such ties should have been established long ago.

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 2, 2026

By

Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan’s relations with regional, neighboring and influential countries have improved over the past year.

Speaking at the fifth session of the “Government in the Media Mirror” program in Kabul, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate had made progress during the past Hijri year in expanding political, trade, economic, transit and consular relations with other countries.

Mujahid said Afghanistan needs diplomatic and economic relations with the United States, arguing that such ties should have been established long ago.

He stressed that Kabul’s foreign policy is not limited to Washington and said the Islamic Emirate seeks relations with all countries that do not currently have formal diplomatic ties with Afghanistan.

Mujahid also highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s counter-narcotics efforts, saying more than 46,000 operations were carried out during the past Hijri year, resulting in the seizure of more than 2,159 tons of narcotics.

He added that more than 21,500 hectares of drug crops were destroyed, along with 533 drug-production facilities, during the same period.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!