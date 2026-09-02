UN: Decades of war have left deep and lasting trauma across Afghanistan

More than four decades of conflict have left Afghans facing profound physical, psychological, social and economic consequences, with many victims still without access to justice, compensation or formal recognition of the harm they suffered, according to a new UN report.

Afghanistan endured more than 40 years of armed conflict, ending in late 2021 – a war that resulted in widespread deaths, displacement and destruction.

Between 2009 and 2021, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented more than 40,000 civilian deaths and more than 77,000 injuries as fighting continued between government and coalition forces, the Islamic Emirate and other armed groups.

The latest report focuses on the period leading up to the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in 2021 and is based on interviews with nearly 200 victims of armed conflict and their relatives.

Lasting physical and psychological impact

The report found that 95 percent of those interviewed had experienced emotional or psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, memory loss, flashbacks and other trauma-related symptoms.

Nearly 60 percent had also suffered physical injuries, many of which continued to affect them for months, years or even decades.

Some victims continue to live with chronic pain and disabilities but face financial barriers and limited access to healthcare.

For others, conflict-related injuries prevented them from continuing their education or employment, creating long-term economic difficulties for them and their families. In some cases, relatives were also forced to leave work or education to provide care.

Women widowed by the conflict face particular economic insecurity, with restrictions imposed by Afghanistan’s authorities limiting their access to employment.

Victims struggle to obtain justice

The report also found that many victims have been unable to obtain compensation or other forms of redress.

More than half of those interviewed, or 55 percent, had never attempted to seek compensation or justice. Many said they believed their concerns would not be taken seriously or feared retaliation.

Among those who had sought redress, 64 percent said their efforts were unsuccessful. They cited bureaucratic obstacles, a lack of response, perceived discrimination and limited transparency when dealing with authorities or institutions.

When asked about their priorities, 81 percent of victims identified financial compensation as a key need, while 48 percent called for access to justice and 47 percent sought guarantees for their personal security.

“The interviews we conducted highlight the depth and breadth of collective trauma that continues within Afghan society,” said Georgette Gagnon, a UNAMA official.

She said addressing victims’ needs requires acknowledgement of the harm they have suffered and a genuine commitment to placing their voices and rights at the centre of efforts to address the legacy of conflict.