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Mujahid: Kabul seeks broader diplomatic and economic ties, including with US
Mujahid said Afghanistan needs diplomatic and economic relations with the United States, arguing that such ties should have been established long ago.
Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan’s relations with regional, neighboring and influential countries have improved over the past year.
Speaking at the fifth session of the “Government in the Media Mirror” program in Kabul, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate had made progress during the past Hijri year in expanding political, trade, economic, transit and consular relations with other countries.
Mujahid said Afghanistan needs diplomatic and economic relations with the United States, arguing that such ties should have been established long ago.
He stressed that Kabul’s foreign policy is not limited to Washington and said the Islamic Emirate seeks relations with all countries that do not currently have formal diplomatic ties with Afghanistan.
Mujahid also highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s counter-narcotics efforts, saying more than 46,000 operations were carried out during the past Hijri year, resulting in the seizure of more than 2,159 tons of narcotics.
He added that more than 21,500 hectares of drug crops were destroyed, along with 533 drug-production facilities, during the same period.
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Afghanistan’s regional and European relations expanding
Speaking to the BBC, Muttaqi said Afghanistan has developed relations with countries in the region and that engagement with European nations is growing.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries have improved in various areas, including political and economic cooperation, while ties with European countries are also expanding.
Speaking to the BBC, Muttaqi said Afghanistan has developed relations with countries in the region and that engagement with European nations is growing.
Addressing the situation of women and girls, Muttaqi said women are active in business and that girls continue their education in schools up to sixth grade.
He claimed that more than three million girls are currently attending schools across Afghanistan.
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UN: Decades of war have left deep and lasting trauma across Afghanistan
Nearly 60 percent had also suffered physical injuries, many of which continued to affect them for months, years or even decades.
More than four decades of conflict have left Afghans facing profound physical, psychological, social and economic consequences, with many victims still without access to justice, compensation or formal recognition of the harm they suffered, according to a new UN report.
Afghanistan endured more than 40 years of armed conflict, ending in late 2021 – a war that resulted in widespread deaths, displacement and destruction.
Between 2009 and 2021, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented more than 40,000 civilian deaths and more than 77,000 injuries as fighting continued between government and coalition forces, the Islamic Emirate and other armed groups.
The latest report focuses on the period leading up to the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in 2021 and is based on interviews with nearly 200 victims of armed conflict and their relatives.
Lasting physical and psychological impact
The report found that 95 percent of those interviewed had experienced emotional or psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, memory loss, flashbacks and other trauma-related symptoms.
Nearly 60 percent had also suffered physical injuries, many of which continued to affect them for months, years or even decades.
Some victims continue to live with chronic pain and disabilities but face financial barriers and limited access to healthcare.
For others, conflict-related injuries prevented them from continuing their education or employment, creating long-term economic difficulties for them and their families. In some cases, relatives were also forced to leave work or education to provide care.
Women widowed by the conflict face particular economic insecurity, with restrictions imposed by Afghanistan’s authorities limiting their access to employment.
Victims struggle to obtain justice
The report also found that many victims have been unable to obtain compensation or other forms of redress.
More than half of those interviewed, or 55 percent, had never attempted to seek compensation or justice. Many said they believed their concerns would not be taken seriously or feared retaliation.
Among those who had sought redress, 64 percent said their efforts were unsuccessful. They cited bureaucratic obstacles, a lack of response, perceived discrimination and limited transparency when dealing with authorities or institutions.
When asked about their priorities, 81 percent of victims identified financial compensation as a key need, while 48 percent called for access to justice and 47 percent sought guarantees for their personal security.
“The interviews we conducted highlight the depth and breadth of collective trauma that continues within Afghan society,” said Georgette Gagnon, a UNAMA official.
She said addressing victims’ needs requires acknowledgement of the harm they have suffered and a genuine commitment to placing their voices and rights at the centre of efforts to address the legacy of conflict.
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Germany deports 22 Afghan nationals with criminal records to Kabul
Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed the deportations on Tuesday, September 1, saying the individuals were flown to the Afghan capital on a charter flight.
Germany has deported 22 Afghan nationals with criminal records to Kabul, German media outlet Deutsche Welle reported.
Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed the deportations on Tuesday, September 1, saying the individuals were flown to the Afghan capital on a charter flight.
A ministry spokesperson said the deportees had been convicted of crimes in Germany including murder, attempted murder, robbery, professional theft, extortion involving force, grievous bodily harm and arson.
The latest deportation comes amid increasing cooperation between German authorities and representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the return of Afghan nationals.
Germany has carried out several deportation flights involving Afghan nationals convicted of crimes, with the previous flight taking place a week earlier.
On August 25, German media reported that around 30 Afghans were deported to Kabul on a charter flight from Leipzig Airport. The group reportedly included several people without criminal records who were forcibly returned.
On August 29, German media reported that a three-member IEA delegation had travelled to Germany after obtaining 30-day visas from the German diplomatic mission in Qatar. The delegation is reportedly staying at the Afghan Embassy in Berlin and is expected to visit Bonn and Munich, where Afghan consulates are located.
Berlin maintains that its contacts with the IEA remain at a “technical level” and do not amount to recognition of the authorities as Afghanistan’s government.
Germany suspended direct deportations to Afghanistan after the IEA returned to power in 2021 and closed its embassy in Kabul. Limited deportations of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes resumed in 2024 under then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with removals carried out through third countries.
Since taking office in May 2025, the current German government has made the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of crimes a key priority. German officials have held talks with IEA representatives in Qatar and Kabul on establishing regular direct deportation flights.
According to the report, Germany has now deported around 250 Afghan nationals to Afghanistan, most of whom had criminal records.
The latest deportation comes as several European Union countries seek to increase the return of rejected asylum seekers and foreign nationals convicted of crimes. On June 23, the EU hosted an IEA delegation in Brussels for discussions on practical matters, including potential cooperation on deportation procedures.
The developments point to increasingly pragmatic cooperation between Berlin and the IEA, despite Germany continuing to withhold formal recognition of the Afghan authorities.
Mujahid: Kabul seeks broader diplomatic and economic ties, including with US
Afghanistan’s regional and European relations expanding
UN: Decades of war have left deep and lasting trauma across Afghanistan
Germany deports 22 Afghan nationals with criminal records to Kabul
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