Pakistan says continued talks on Afghanistan depend on action against terrorist groups

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday, September 1, that China is ready to strengthen diplomatic efforts to help resolve conflicts in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East, while calling for greater multilateral cooperation on global security and governance.

Speaking at the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Xi said China was prepared to increase communication and coordination with all parties involved in regional conflicts.

“On Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other international and regional hotspot issues, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, continue tackling both the symptoms and root causes of these issues, and promote political settlement,” Xi said.

He did not provide details on what role Beijing could take in resolving the conflicts or announce any new peace initiative.

Xi calls for stronger SCO role

Much of Xi’s address focused on strengthening the SCO, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

He said the organization should take greater responsibility amid rising global tensions and what he described as an increasingly persistent “shadow of war.”

“The shadow of war continues to haunt the world. At such a crossroads with humanity’s future at stake, the SCO should step forward to shoulder its historical responsibility and steer the course for the future,” Xi said.

Xi called on SCO members to prioritize economic development, strengthen cooperation against traditional and emerging security threats, and promote dialogue over confrontation.

He also urged greater cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technology, energy, green industries and transport infrastructure.

China, he said, will establish an international AI application cooperation centre with SCO countries and undertake 100 technological cooperation projects with member states over the next three years.

On security, Xi called for closer coordination against terrorism, separatism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and telecommunications fraud. He also backed stronger multilateral cooperation on nuclear security.

Xi said countries should be treated equally regardless of their size and that regional issues should be addressed through dialogue and consultation.

“We should always advocate that all countries, regardless of their size, are equal, and that regional affairs should be discussed by all countries to bridge differences and build consensus,” he said.

The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and several Central Asian countries, and has increasingly served as a platform for cooperation outside Western-led international institutions.