New faculty of aerospace engineering established at Kabul Polytechnic University

The Ministry of Higher Education says a Faculty of Aerospace Engineering and Advanced Aviation Systems has been established for the first time in Afghanistan’s higher education system at Kabul Polytechnic University.

According to the ministry, the new faculty will have four departments: Unmanned Aircraft Engineering, Aircraft Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, and Radar and Avionics Engineering.

The ministry says the faculty is part of efforts to train specialized professionals in fields needed by the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the Higher Education Council, the Minister of Higher Education discussed the achievements of the past five years and emphasized greater support for university lecturers and improving educational opportunities.

Military affairs experts say the establishment of the faculty could help strengthen Afghanistan’s scientific and technical capacity. They believe training students in aerospace, unmanned aircraft, radar and avionics could contribute to the development of domestic technical industries and strengthen the country’s capabilities in these fields.

A number of students have also welcomed the establishment of the faculty, saying it will provide young people with opportunities to study modern and specialized fields.

The Ministry of Higher Education says it is working to provide specialized training in areas considered important for the country, with the new faculty at Kabul Polytechnic University being part of these efforts.