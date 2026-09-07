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New faculty of aerospace engineering established at Kabul Polytechnic University

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The Ministry of Higher Education says a Faculty of Aerospace Engineering and Advanced Aviation Systems has been established for the first time in Afghanistan’s higher education system at Kabul Polytechnic University.

According to the ministry, the new faculty will have four departments: Unmanned Aircraft Engineering, Aircraft Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, and Radar and Avionics Engineering.

The ministry says the faculty is part of efforts to train specialized professionals in fields needed by the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the Higher Education Council, the Minister of Higher Education discussed the achievements of the past five years and emphasized greater support for university lecturers and improving educational opportunities.

Military affairs experts say the establishment of the faculty could help strengthen Afghanistan’s scientific and technical capacity. They believe training students in aerospace, unmanned aircraft, radar and avionics could contribute to the development of domestic technical industries and strengthen the country’s capabilities in these fields.

A number of students have also welcomed the establishment of the faculty, saying it will provide young people with opportunities to study modern and specialized fields.

The Ministry of Higher Education says it is working to provide specialized training in areas considered important for the country, with the new faculty at Kabul Polytechnic University being part of these efforts.

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Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment

Describing the agreement as a “positive and promising development,” Khalilzad said Afghans have endured decades of war and now face substantial economic needs.

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8 hours ago

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September 7, 2026

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Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said Afghanistan is ready to attract major international investment, describing a newly signed agreement with a Saudi Arabian oil and gas company as a positive signal for the country’s economy.

Speaking at a contract-signing ceremony between Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and the Saudi company in Kabul, Khalilzad said the agreement demonstrates that Afghanistan is increasingly ready for business and large-scale investment.

He said Afghanistan has long been viewed as a potential land bridge linking resource-rich Central Asia with the large markets and growing demand of South Asia.

Khalilzad also said Afghanistan itself has significant natural resources that could supply regional and international markets, potentially creating new opportunities for economic growth.

Describing the agreement as a “positive and promising development,” Khalilzad said Afghans have endured decades of war and now face substantial economic needs.

He congratulated both sides on the agreement and said he was pleased to witness what he described as an important development for Afghanistan’s investment prospects.

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UNAMA urges increased and timely humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Abdul Wase, meanwhile, praised UNAMA’s activities and said the Islamic Emirate would continue cooperating with the UN mission.

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9 hours ago

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September 7, 2026

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The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for increased and timely humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, with priority given to vulnerable Afghans and people affected by natural disasters.

UNAMA Political Affairs Chief Scott Smith made the remarks during a meeting with Abdul Wase, head of the General Office of Administrative Affairs of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Smith said coordination and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and UNAMA had improved in recent years, describing the continued extension of UNAMA’s mandate in Afghanistan as a positive indication of ongoing cooperation.

He also thanked the Islamic Emirate for facilitating the transfer of 1,000 containers of food and medicine into Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing. Smith said the supplies could have been lost had they not been transported into the country in time.

According to Smith, UNAMA is working to strengthen Afghanistan’s engagement with the international community. He stressed the importance of maintaining political stability and continuing joint efforts to support the country’s economic development.

Smith also proposed establishing a joint mechanism between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations to improve communication over Afghanistan’s concerns and requests and help resolve challenges through greater coordination.

Abdul Wase, meanwhile, praised UNAMA’s activities and said the Islamic Emirate would continue cooperating with the UN mission.

He called on UN agencies to increase assistance to vulnerable Afghans and people affected by natural disasters, urging them to give priority to humanitarian needs.

Abdul Wase also asked UNAMA to better reflect Afghanistan’s current situation, particularly developments related to security, stability and economic opportunities in the country.

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UN urges IEA to review restrictions on Afghan women and girls

According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, September 7 marks one year since Afghan women were barred from entering UN facilities nationwide.

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11 hours ago

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September 7, 2026

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The United Nations Secretary-General has urged the Islamic Emirate to review and remove restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan, calling for their full, equal and meaningful participation in all areas of life.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also called for the immediate lifting of restrictions on Afghan women working for the United Nations and urged authorities to ensure their safe and unhindered access to UN facilities across the country.

According to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, September 7 marks one year since Afghan women were barred from entering UN facilities nationwide.

Guterres said unhindered access to workplaces for UN staff and the delivery of assistance to vulnerable people, particularly women and girls, are essential.

He added that enabling women to deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to other women and girls is necessary for an effective and principled humanitarian response.

The UN said restrictions on women and girls affect all aspects of their lives, including their participation in public life, education and many areas of employment. It warned that the restrictions also pose serious obstacles to Afghanistan’s economic development, stability and reintegration into the international community.

Previously, the Islamic Emirate said the issue of Afghan female UN staff working in Afghanistan had been addressed in accordance with Afghan laws and domestic conditions.

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