Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan medical students discussed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: UN Human Rights Council meeting on Afghanistan reviewed

Published

1 day ago

on

September 8, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with international community

Published

2 days ago

on

September 7, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghan refugee returns discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

September 6, 2026

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!