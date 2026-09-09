Mujahid calls Pakistan’s order to expel Afghan medical students ‘inhumane’

Islamic Emirate spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has described Pakistan’s decision to expel Afghan medical and dental students as “inhumane” and “regrettable,” urging Islamabad to reconsider the move.

Speaking at a government press conference in Kabul, Mujahid called on Pakistan to allow Afghan students to remain in the country and complete their studies.

He said Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education is also prepared to accommodate students forced to leave Pakistan and enrol them in medical and dental institutions inside Afghanistan.

The comments follow a September 1 directive from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordering Afghan nationals already enrolled in medical and dental programmes to return to Afghanistan. Pakistani institutions were also instructed to complete the necessary administrative procedures and facilitate the students’ departure.

The PMDC further barred new admissions, transfers, migrations and other educational facilities for Afghan nationals during the current academic year and until further notice.

The council has not disclosed how many Afghan students are currently studying medicine and dentistry in Pakistan. It also remains unclear whether students nearing graduation will be exempt from the directive.

The decision comes amid worsening relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with Islamabad continuing efforts to return Afghan nationals from the country.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education has assured Afghan students and professors currently studying or working at universities abroad, and facing forced return, that necessary facilities will be provided for them to continue their education and academic activities inside the country.

In a statement, the ministry said students would be given opportunities to continue their studies in Afghanistan, while professors would be provided with opportunities to continue their professional and academic work.

The ministry also pledged to address the challenges faced by Afghan students and provide the necessary arrangements to enable them to pursue their education within Afghanistan.

The announcement comes as some Afghan students and academics abroad face the prospect of returning to the country amid changing immigration and residency policies in host countries.