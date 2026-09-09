NRC Chief: Returnees from Pakistan arrive in Afghanistan empty-handed

Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), says many Afghan families returning from Pakistan have arrived in Afghanistan with almost no belongings, while cuts in humanitarian assistance are severely limiting aid operations.

Egeland made the remarks following a recent visit to Afghanistan, where he met with several families who had returned from Pakistan.

In a post on X, Egeland said many of the returnees had come back to Afghanistan with virtually nothing.

He said he also met mothers who were struggling to meet their children’s basic needs and who were seeking opportunities for their daughters to receive an education.

The NRC chief expressed concern over declining humanitarian assistance and a shortage of funding for the organization’s operations in Afghanistan.

According to Egeland, despite the scale of humanitarian needs across the country, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s humanitarian operations have been severely restricted due to a lack of financial resources.

The warning comes as humanitarian organizations continue to face growing pressure to support vulnerable Afghan families amid limited funding and increasing needs.