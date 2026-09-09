Aid cuts close 600 health facilities across Afghanistan, affecting millions

Severe cuts in international humanitarian funding have forced around 600 health facilities across Afghanistan to close or reduce services, affecting access to healthcare for about four million people, including two million children, according to Save the Children.

The closures have particularly affected remote and underserved communities, where alternative health facilities can be difficult to reach. UNICEF has also warned that funding shortages have forced some health and nutrition centres to scale back or shut down.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at least 422 primary healthcare facilities, including mobile health and nutrition teams, closed in 2025 following the suspension of US funding and reductions from other donors. The closures reduced access to healthcare for an estimated 3.3 million Afghans and disrupted services including maternal healthcare and family planning.

Afghanistan’s health system remains heavily dependent on international funding. WHO estimates that 14.4 million people will need health assistance in 2026, amid poverty, displacement, disease outbreaks, food insecurity and climate-related disasters.

The funding crisis has also heightened concerns over child malnutrition. Save the Children estimates that nearly four million Afghan children are acutely malnourished, while reduced health and nutrition services are making it harder for vulnerable children to receive timely treatment.

The return of millions of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran has added further pressure, particularly in border areas. WHO has warned that large-scale returns are increasing demand for medical services and overwhelming some health facilities.

Humanitarian agencies are calling for urgent and flexible funding to maintain and restore essential health services, warning that further cuts could lead to additional closures and leave vulnerable Afghans with fewer options for basic healthcare.