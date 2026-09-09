Afghanistan to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE in three-format home season

Afghanistan are set to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in October-November in a packed home season that will include matches in all three formats.

All the matches will be played in the UAE, though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet announced the venues.

The season will kick off on October 9 – six days after the final of the Asian Games T20 tournament in Japan, should Afghanistan make it that far – with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh.

An ODI tri-series will follow from October 17 to 23, with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe facing each other once before the top two teams meet in the final.

Afghanistan will then take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series from October 27 to November 1. The two teams will then face off in two Test matches, the first from November 5 to 9 and the second from November 13 to 17.

Afghanistan have already played a Test match this year, against India in New Chandigarh in June. The three matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take Afghanistan’s total for the year to four Tests – the most they will have played in a calendar year so far.

Afghanistan have played two Tests against Bangladesh so far, winning one and losing the other. They have played five against Zimbabwe, winning two, losing two, and drawing one.

“We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to providing our national team with regular, high-quality international cricket. We highly value our relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket and appreciate their cooperation in making these important assignments possible.”

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE, 2026-27

One-off Test vs Bangladesh October 9-13

ODI tri-series

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe October 17

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe October 19

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh October 21

Final October 23

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series

1st T20I October 27

2nd T20I October 29

3rd T20I November 1

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series

1st Test Nov 5 – 9

2nd Test Nov 13 – 17