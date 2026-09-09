Sport
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE in three-format home season
All the matches will be played in the UAE, though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet announced the venues.
Afghanistan are set to host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in October-November in a packed home season that will include matches in all three formats.
All the matches will be played in the UAE, though the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet announced the venues.
The season will kick off on October 9 – six days after the final of the Asian Games T20 tournament in Japan, should Afghanistan make it that far – with a one-off Test match against Bangladesh.
An ODI tri-series will follow from October 17 to 23, with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe facing each other once before the top two teams meet in the final.
Afghanistan will then take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series from October 27 to November 1. The two teams will then face off in two Test matches, the first from November 5 to 9 and the second from November 13 to 17.
Afghanistan have already played a Test match this year, against India in New Chandigarh in June. The three matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take Afghanistan’s total for the year to four Tests – the most they will have played in a calendar year so far.
Afghanistan have played two Tests against Bangladesh so far, winning one and losing the other. They have played five against Zimbabwe, winning two, losing two, and drawing one.
“We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board remains committed to providing our national team with regular, high-quality international cricket. We highly value our relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket and appreciate their cooperation in making these important assignments possible.”
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the UAE, 2026-27
One-off Test vs Bangladesh October 9-13
ODI tri-series
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe October 17
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe October 19
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh October 21
Final October 23
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series
1st T20I October 27
2nd T20I October 29
3rd T20I November 1
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series
1st Test Nov 5 – 9
2nd Test Nov 13 – 17
Sport
Afghanistan end AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 3-1 win over Bahrain
Afghanistan ended their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027™ qualifying campaign on a high note on Sunday, defeating Bahrain 3-1 in an entertaining Group D encounter.
The victory was Afghanistan’s first of the campaign under head coach Kourosh Barmak. The result saw Afghanistan finish ahead of Bahrain on goal difference, while they ended three points behind group leaders Tajikistan, who earlier edged Jordan 1-0.
Afghanistan captain Habibullah Hotak opened the scoring just six minutes into the match. Hotak dispossessed Bader Al Asam on the left flank, battled past two defenders and unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner beyond Bahrain goalkeeper Abdulla Abdo.
Bahrain responded with increased pressure and came close to an equaliser in the 27th minute. Ali Marhan Ali found himself unmarked with only Afghanistan goalkeeper Abdul Koofi to beat, but he lifted his effort over the crossbar.
Afghanistan survived another scare late in the first half. A well-delivered free-kick from Ali Naser on the left went through a crowded penalty area untouched, before Al Wadei fired narrowly wide of the right post moments later.
The second half saw both sides create opportunities, with Bahrain eventually finding the breakthrough in the 59th minute. Abdulla Ebrahim rose highest to meet a corner and headed the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper to make it 1-1.
Afghanistan regained the lead in the 70th minute through Yaser Safi. After receiving a pass from Hamidullah Haidari, Safi shifted the ball onto his left foot before firing a low effort beyond the diving Bahrain goalkeeper.
Farzad Tajik capped a fine performance in the 84th minute when he rounded Abdul Koofi on the left and slipped his shot into an empty net to give Afghanistan a fitting close.
Bahrain’s disappointing campaign ended on an even sourer note when defender Karrar Husain was shown a red card following an altercation late in the match.
Although Afghanistan finished their qualifying campaign with an impressive victory, the result came too late to keep their qualification hopes alive. Tajikistan topped Group D, while Afghanistan’s third-place finish means they will not advance to the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals.
Sport
ATN to air English Football League clash between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan. The pre-match show will start at 22:30.
Crystal Palace will host Middlesbrough in the third round match of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 8, as both sides look to secure a place in the next round of the competition.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan. The pre-match show will start at 22:30.
The match will be played at Selhurst Park in London, with Palace entering the tie after a 3-2 Premier League victory away to Fulham on September 5.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, arrive in London after a 1-0 Championship win over Queens Park Rangers.
The fixture is part of a busy third-round schedule, with 32 clubs competing across 16 ties. The winners will advance to the fourth round, scheduled for later in October.
Crystal Palace will be hoping home advantage can help them progress, while Middlesbrough will aim to produce a cup upset against Premier League opposition.
English Football League fans in Afghanistan can meanwhile keep up-to-date on all ATN’s exciting sport broadcasts by following the network’s social media pages.
Sport
Ariana Television Network secures exclusive rights to Afghanistan’s 2026/27 cricket series
The first event will see Afghanistan take on India in a highly anticipated T20I series in September.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive media rights in Afghanistan for a major schedule of Afghanistan national cricket team series during the 2026/27 season.
The agreement covers Afghanistan’s international fixtures against India, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, spanning Test, ODI and T20I cricket.
The action begins with Afghanistan’s three-match T20I series against India from September 13 to 17, 2026.
ATN’s exclusive rights package includes:
The agreement gives Afghan cricket fans access to a substantial programme of international cricket, covering all three major formats of the game.
India series kicks off coverage
The first event will see Afghanistan take on India in a highly anticipated T20I series in September.
With three matches scheduled between September 13 and 17, the series is expected to attract significant attention from cricket fans across Afghanistan and the region.
ATN will provide exclusive coverage of the series, continuing its commitment to bringing major international sporting events to Afghan audiences.
A major boost for Afghan cricket fans
The rights package extends well beyond the India series, with Afghanistan set to face some of the world’s leading cricket nations over the coming months.
The schedule includes Test and limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, followed by series against Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand during 2027.
For viewers, this means a sustained run of Afghanistan national team cricket on ATN, from the fast-paced excitement of T20Is to the traditional challenge of Test cricket.
The agreement is also in line with Ariana Television Network’s (ATN) commitment to supporting sport and Afghan athletes by giving fans across the country greater access to international and domestic competitions and providing a platform for Afghan teams and sporting talent to reach wider audiences.
The deal further strengthens Ariana Television Network’s role as a leading broadcaster of international sport in Afghanistan and reflects ATN’s continued investment in bringing major sporting events to viewers across the country.
The countdown begins with India on September 13, when ATN will bring the action live and exclusively to Afghan viewers.
While exact dates for all series, except the India series, are yet to be confirmed, fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for the latest updates, news and confirmed schedules.
Stay tuned to Ariana Television Network for more news and updates on these exciting cricket events.
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