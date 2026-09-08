Amnesty International condemns Pakistan order requiring Afghan medical students to return

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, has condemned Pakistan’s decision to order Afghan medical and dental students to return home, saying the move is particularly harsh because some are reportedly in their final year.

“The US and Iran are at war, yet Iranian students aren’t thrown out of American universities. Pakistan expelled Afghan medical students in their final year. That’s not strength, it’s petty, vindictive cruelty,” Zadran said.

His remarks came after the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordered Afghan students enrolled in medical and dental colleges across Pakistan to return to Afghanistan and barred institutions from admitting new Afghan students.

Under a directive issued on September 1, Afghan nationals already enrolled in medical or dental programs must return home. Institutions were instructed to complete administrative procedures, including issuing no-objection certificates and facilitating their departure.

The PMDC also barred new admissions, transfers, migrations and other forms of facilitation for Afghan nationals during the current academic session until further notice. It did not specify how many Afghan students are affected or whether exemptions would be granted to those close to graduation.

The decision comes amid deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and Islamabad’s wider campaign to repatriate Afghan nationals.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 2.6 million Afghans returned from Pakistan between September 2023 and July 31, 2026. Pakistan says the campaign is necessary for national security and immigration enforcement, while the UN and rights groups have raised concerns over forced returns.

Tensions have also increased over Pakistan’s allegations that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups operate from Afghan territory. The Islamic Emirate has denied allowing Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The PMDC order represents a significant expansion of restrictions on Afghans in Pakistan, extending beyond undocumented migrants to students already enrolled in professional degree programs.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, has also called on the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to reconsider its decision affecting Afghan students enrolled in medical colleges and universities, citing humanitarian considerations and the longstanding civilizational ties between the peoples of the two countries.

“I request @PMDC to reconsider its decision on Afghan students in medical colleges and universities on humanitarian grounds and civilizational relations between the peoples of the two countries,” Khan said.

He suggested that a more humane and practical approach would be to allow the students to complete their degrees and facilitate their return to Afghanistan after completing their education.