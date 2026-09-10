HRW urges Pakistan to halt expulsion of Afghan medical students

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned Pakistan’s reported decision to expel Afghan medical and dental students, warning that the move could deprive dozens of young Afghans, particularly women, of their education.

According to HRW, Pakistani authorities have instructed medical and dental institutions to expel Afghan nationals and arrange for their return to Afghanistan. The organization described the measure as the latest in a series of actions targeting Afghans living in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s medical institutions have reportedly suspended new admissions for Afghan nationals. At Lahore’s King Edward Medical University, 20 Afghan medical students – including four women and seven students in their final year – were instructed to report within 24 hours to complete departure formalities, HRW said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimates that around 100 Afghan medical and dental students in Lahore could be affected, including between 20 and 40 women. Some students have reportedly sought assistance from the organization, including safe shelter and legal support, amid fears of imminent deportation.

HRW said Pakistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights require equal access to higher education based on ability and without discrimination. The UN committee responsible for monitoring the treaty has previously clarified that these protections apply to non-nationals regardless of their immigration status.

“Removing enrolled students just because they are Afghan is contrary to these protections,” HRW said.

The rights group also pointed to Pakistan’s broader campaign against undocumented and other Afghan migrants, saying authorities have arbitrarily arrested and forcibly returned hundreds of thousands of Afghans, including people who had lived in Pakistan for decades.

HRW called on Pakistani authorities to immediately withdraw the expulsion orders, restore the affected students’ enrollment and reverse the ban on admissions for Afghan nationals.

The organization also urged Pakistan to allow Afghan students to remain lawfully in the country until they complete their degrees and to assess the protection needs of individual students.