UN chief warns of more than 8,500 attacks on education worldwide

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that more than 8,500 attacks have targeted schools, students and teachers worldwide over the past two years, urging stronger international action to protect education from conflict and violence.

In a message marking the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on September 9, Guterres said the right to education was becoming increasingly dangerous as schools and other places of learning faced deadly violence, abductions and trauma.

“Education is a passport to a better future for every child and young person. It is also a fundamental human right,” Guterres said.

He called on all states to ensure children’s right to education and safeguard schools and educational institutions.

Guterres also urged parties to conflicts to stop and prevent attacks on education facilities, comply with international law and hold those responsible accountable.

He called on countries to invest in education, endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, and support the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack.

The UN chief stressed the need to protect education systems both in person and online, particularly for girls and children in vulnerable situations. He also called for children and young people associated with armed forces and groups to be safely reintegrated into schools and communities.

The United Nations, he said, provides tools and support to help countries strengthen education protection, including practical guidance and policy assistance from UNESCO.

“Together, let’s keep children safe as they learn and build the peaceful futures they deserve,” Guterres said.