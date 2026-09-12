Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Ariana Khost claim victories in ACL season six
Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Aino Mina in the fourth match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.
Yar Mohammad Zekrkhail opened the scoring for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, before the side added two more goals to complete a comfortable win.
In the fifth match of the competition, Ariana Khost came from a 1–1 half-time scoreline to beat Arman FC 3–1.
Macdonald Ngwa Niba, an Arman FC player, opened the scoring against Ariana Khost with the team’s only goal.
Ariana Khost’s goals were scored by Jawad Alkozay, Arash Ahmadi, and Habibullah Hotak.
Ariana Khost found the net twice in the second half to seal all three points and secure a strong victory.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Monday with two more fixtures:
Abu Muslim Farah vs Isteqlal Kabul | 3:30 PM
Omar Zawak vs Sarsabz Yashlar | 7:00 PM
Ariana Television will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, bringing the action directly to football fans across Afghanistan.
Sport
Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Omar Zawak and Toofan Herat secured victories in the second and third matches of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Friday.
Omar Zawak opened the day’s results with a 2–0 victory over Khurasan Faryab. Shadab Malekzada and Bilal Akbari scored for Omar Zawak to seal all three points.
In the third match, Toofan Herat produced a 3–1 win over Esteqlal Kabul. Merajuddin Kalantari scored Esteqlal’s lone goal, while Fraidoon Seyedi and Enayatullah Kohi were on target for Toofan. Kohi scored twice to complete the victory.
Two more matches set for Saturday
The competition continues on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with two more fixtures scheduled:
- Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs. Aino Mina — 3:30 p.m.
- Arman FC vs. Ariana Khost — 7:00 p.m.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, allowing football fans across Afghanistan to follow the action as it unfolds.
The sixth season of the Roshana Afghanistan Champions League continues as teams compete for crucial points and a stronger position in the tournament standings.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3–0 in sixth season of ACL opener
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Defending champions Abu Muslim Farah made a winning start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, defeating Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab 3–0 in the opening match.
The match, played Thursday evening at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, saw Abu Muslim Farah dominate proceedings and secure all three points with a convincing performance.
Omid Popalzai opened the scoring in the first half, before Mahboob Hanafi and Omid Rajabi added two more goals after the break to seal a comfortable victory for the defending champions.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League features 10 teams, with the competition being played on a home-and-away format in Kabul.
Today, Friday, Omar Zawak Loy Shindand will face Khurasan Faryab at 3:30 p.m., while Istiqlal Kabul will take on Toofan Herat in the third match of the day.
Ariana Khost and Umar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new teams competing in this season’s tournament.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch today’s second and third matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League will run until November 21, with the participating teams battling for the championship title.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 kicks off today: Abu Muslim Farah face Sarsabz Yashlar
The match is scheduled for 7:30pm Kabul time and will mark the start of a season running until November 21.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League kicks off Thursday, September 10, with defending champions Abu Muslim Farah facing Sarsabz Yashlar of Faryab in the opening match.
The match is scheduled for 7:30pm Kabul time and will mark the start of a season running until November 21.
Ten clubs will compete in the league, with matches played in a home-and-away format in Kabul.
Abu Muslim Farah will begin their title defence against Sarsabz Yashlar, while Ariana Khost and Omar Zawak Loy Shindand are among the new additions to this season’s competition.
The other participating teams are Aino Mina, Arman FC, Istiqlal Kabul, Khurasan Faryab, Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Toofan Herat.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch the opening match live and exclusively on Ariana Television from 7:30pm Kabul time.
The Afghanistan Champions League will continue through November 21, with clubs competing for the Season 6 title.
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