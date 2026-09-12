Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Ariana Khost claim victories in ACL season six

Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Aino Mina in the fourth match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.

Yar Mohammad Zekrkhail opened the scoring for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, before the side added two more goals to complete a comfortable win.

In the fifth match of the competition, Ariana Khost came from a 1–1 half-time scoreline to beat Arman FC 3–1.

Macdonald Ngwa Niba, an Arman FC player, opened the scoring against Ariana Khost with the team’s only goal.

Ariana Khost’s goals were scored by Jawad Alkozay, Arash Ahmadi, and Habibullah Hotak.

Ariana Khost found the net twice in the second half to seal all three points and secure a strong victory.

The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Monday with two more fixtures:

Abu Muslim Farah vs Isteqlal Kabul | 3:30 PM

Omar Zawak vs Sarsabz Yashlar | 7:00 PM

Ariana Television will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, bringing the action directly to football fans across Afghanistan.