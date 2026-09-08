Qatar reaffirms commitment to supporting dialogue and engagement on Afghanistan

Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to playing an active international role on Afghanistan through mediation, dialogue and efforts to build greater international consensus.

Speaking during an interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Abdullah bin Ali Bahzad, Second Secretary at Qatar’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva, said Doha would continue hosting dialogues and meetings on Afghanistan.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that combines humanitarian assistance with responsible political engagement to support the Afghan people’s aspirations for security, stability and development.

Bahzad said Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crises, with nearly 22 million people, or about 45% of the population, requiring humanitarian assistance.

He said the situation has been worsened by insecurity, economic fragility, climate shocks, displacement, reduced aid, the return of millions of refugees, sanctions and frozen state assets. More than 4.7 million people, including 3.7 million children, are also at risk of acute food insecurity, he said.

Bahzad said education, particularly for children and girls, remains a priority for Qatar. He noted that Qatar had helped evacuate hundreds of Afghan children and provided them with shelter, care, psychological support, food and education.

The Qatar Fund for Development and Education Above All Foundation have supported 30,000 out-of-school students since 2023, he said.

He added that the Qatar Red Crescent Society has supported education projects in remote areas since 2016, while Qatar Charity is implementing a QFFD-funded project to build and equip a specialised hospital for women, children and internal medicine.