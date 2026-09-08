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Qatar reaffirms commitment to supporting dialogue and engagement on Afghanistan
The Qatar Fund for Development and Education Above All Foundation have supported 30,000 out-of-school students since 2023, he said.
Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to playing an active international role on Afghanistan through mediation, dialogue and efforts to build greater international consensus.
Speaking during an interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Abdullah bin Ali Bahzad, Second Secretary at Qatar’s Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva, said Doha would continue hosting dialogues and meetings on Afghanistan.
He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach that combines humanitarian assistance with responsible political engagement to support the Afghan people’s aspirations for security, stability and development.
Bahzad said Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crises, with nearly 22 million people, or about 45% of the population, requiring humanitarian assistance.
He said the situation has been worsened by insecurity, economic fragility, climate shocks, displacement, reduced aid, the return of millions of refugees, sanctions and frozen state assets. More than 4.7 million people, including 3.7 million children, are also at risk of acute food insecurity, he said.
Bahzad said education, particularly for children and girls, remains a priority for Qatar. He noted that Qatar had helped evacuate hundreds of Afghan children and provided them with shelter, care, psychological support, food and education.
The Qatar Fund for Development and Education Above All Foundation have supported 30,000 out-of-school students since 2023, he said.
He added that the Qatar Red Crescent Society has supported education projects in remote areas since 2016, while Qatar Charity is implementing a QFFD-funded project to build and equip a specialised hospital for women, children and internal medicine.
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IEA: US military equipment left in Afghanistan belongs to Afghan government
Speaking to CBS News, Balkhi said the Islamic Emirate was not seeking to negotiate or trade over the equipment, which it considers government assets.
The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi says military equipment left behind in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in 2021 now belongs to the Afghan government.
Speaking to CBS News, Balkhi said the Islamic Emirate was not seeking to negotiate or trade over the equipment, which it considers government assets.
“This equipment now belongs to the Afghan government, and we are not seeking to make deals or trade over the assets of the Afghan government,” he said.
Asked about the equipment being purchased with US taxpayers’ money, Balkhi said the United States had carried out extensive military operations in Afghanistan, resulting in deaths and widespread destruction.
“Shouldn’t the Americans first pay the cost for these actions?” he asked.
Much of the equipment in question was not directly operated by US forces. It was provided by the United States to the former Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) over nearly two decades as part of efforts to build Afghanistan’s military and security capabilities.
The US Department of Defense reported that about $18.6 billion worth of equipment had been transferred to the ANDSF between 2005 and August 2021. Of that, approximately $7.1 billion in defence equipment remained in Afghanistan when the former Afghan government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate took control in August 2021.
The equipment included tens of thousands of vehicles, hundreds of thousands of weapons, night-vision devices, communications equipment and aircraft. US authorities also disabled or destroyed some equipment during the final withdrawal from Kabul.
US officials have previously argued that the equipment was intended for the former Afghan security forces and was not meant to be transferred to the Islamic Emirate. The collapse of those forces, however, left much of the equipment under the control of the new authorities.
US watchdogs have also noted longstanding difficulties in accurately tracking equipment supplied to the Afghan security forces, making it difficult to establish exactly what remained operational or in the country when the former government fell.
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OCHA: Afghan children continue to face barriers to education
OCHA said continued support for education and literacy is vital to building a better and more secure future for Afghanistan’s children.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says children in Afghanistan continue to face significant barriers to education.
In a message marking International Literacy Day, OCHA said literacy provides children with access to knowledge, opportunities and a more secure future.
The UN agency stressed that sustained investment in education is essential to ensuring children can learn, develop and reach their full potential.
OCHA said continued support for education and literacy is vital to building a better and more secure future for Afghanistan’s children.
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New faculty of aerospace engineering established at Kabul Polytechnic University
The Ministry of Higher Education says a Faculty of Aerospace Engineering and Advanced Aviation Systems has been established for the first time in Afghanistan’s higher education system at Kabul Polytechnic University.
According to the ministry, the new faculty will have four departments: Unmanned Aircraft Engineering, Aircraft Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, and Radar and Avionics Engineering.
The ministry says the faculty is part of efforts to train specialized professionals in fields needed by the country.
Speaking at a meeting of the Higher Education Council, the Minister of Higher Education discussed the achievements of the past five years and emphasized greater support for university lecturers and improving educational opportunities.
Military affairs experts say the establishment of the faculty could help strengthen Afghanistan’s scientific and technical capacity. They believe training students in aerospace, unmanned aircraft, radar and avionics could contribute to the development of domestic technical industries and strengthen the country’s capabilities in these fields.
A number of students have also welcomed the establishment of the faculty, saying it will provide young people with opportunities to study modern and specialized fields.
The Ministry of Higher Education says it is working to provide specialized training in areas considered important for the country, with the new faculty at Kabul Polytechnic University being part of these efforts.
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