Afghanistan crowned champions of five-match ODI series against Ireland

Afghanistan’s national cricket team defeated Ireland by six wickets in the fifth and final match of the ODI series, securing victory and clinching the five-match series.

Afghanistan won the toss in the final match and elected to bowl first.

Rahmat Shah scored 143 runs off 133 balls, while Sediqullah Atal scored 98 runs off 112 balls.

Ireland set Afghanistan a target of 300 runs after scoring 299 for seven in 50 overs. Afghanistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs, losing four wickets.

Afghanistan had already won three other matches in the series, while the first match was abandoned due to rain.

For cricket fans across Afghanistan, Ariana Television Network (ATN) broadcast the five-match ODI series live.