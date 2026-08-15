Afghanistan expresses regret over civilian death in Tajikistan border incident

Officials of the Islamic Emirate say Afghanistan has made progress in various economic sectors over the past five years, with trade, exports, mining and infrastructure projects expanding despite political challenges and the closure of some trade routes.

According to information provided by officials, the value of the Afghan afghani has remained stable against foreign currencies and has strengthened against some currencies. They also point to the launch of major infrastructure projects, increased domestic production and expanded mining activities.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said significant work has been carried out over the past five years in mining, electricity generation, agriculture, transport and regional connectivity. He said work is also underway on regional projects such as TAPI, TAP and CASA-1000.

He said: “It is true that the TAPI project is currently underway on Afghan soil and, God willing, it will be completed up to Herat in 2026. But two other phases remain, in Helmand and Kandahar, after which it will connect to Balochistan in Pakistan. The region needs these projects, and they should not be politicized.”

Officials say Afghanistan’s exports have doubled during this period, while hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created in mining and public infrastructure projects. Increased national revenues, funding the national budget through domestic revenues, rebuilding major highways and improving transit facilities are among the other achievements the government highlights from the past five years.

According to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan’s total trade reached $13.932 billion last year. Of this, $1.807 billion was exports and $12.125 billion was imports.

The figures come as Afghanistan faced serious trade challenges with Pakistan during the second half of 2025. Following clashes and the closure of transit routes between the two countries, including the Torkham crossing, trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan was suspended for a period.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Economic Affairs had previously accused Pakistan of using the closure of transit routes as a tool to pressure Afghanistan over the years.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, also called for trade with Pakistan to be halted following the escalation of tensions and urged traders to seek alternative routes for transporting Afghan goods.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Iran, Türkiye, China, Iraq and Tajikistan are among Afghanistan’s main export markets.

Major Afghan exports include figs, raisins, asafoetida and its seeds, coal, cotton, pistachios, almonds, saffron, apricots, cumin, apples, grapes, honey, beverages, mineral stones, carpets, pomegranates and pine nuts.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate also say efforts are continuing to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports. They say Afghanistan can strengthen its position in regional trade in the coming years by developing agriculture, mining, industry and transit.