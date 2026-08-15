Islamic Emirate officials stress unity, self-reliance on fifth anniversary

Senior Islamic Emirate officials on Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of their return to power with calls for preserving the current system, strengthening national unity, boosting economic self-reliance and expanding ties with neighboring and regional countries.

The ceremony was held at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul, where officials also highlighted security, infrastructure development and the government’s foreign policy.

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, said Afghanistan was considered one of the world’s most insecure countries before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, but is now, he claimed, the “most secure country in the world.”

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said administrative corruption had been eliminated under the Islamic Emirate. He said the completion of the Qosh Tepa Canal could enable Afghanistan to achieve food self-sufficiency and eventually export agricultural products.

Hanafi also highlighted the major electricity, gas and railway projects across the country.

On foreign policy, Hanafi said the Islamic Emirate wants relations with neighboring countries, the wider region and the international community based on non-interference, mutual respect and shared interests.

He said Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used against the security of neighboring or other countries.

In a message read at the ceremony, Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund called on Afghans to defend the Islamic system and cooperate with the government in security and development efforts to help consolidate stability.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Professional Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, criticized the role of foreign countries during the previous 20 years, saying they had exercised significant influence over Afghanistan’s political, social and cultural affairs.

Nazari said the current government had helped reduce what he described as identity divisions and strengthen national unity. He also claimed that Afghanistan had made economic progress despite international sanctions and that greater transparency had been created for domestic investment.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans reject “foreign ideology and occupation” and urged countries that have not engaged with the Islamic Emirate to reconsider their policies toward Kabul.

Muttaqi also called for greater self-reliance in the economy, industry and technology sectors, saying Afghanistan should reduce its dependence on other countries.

Information and Culture Minister Shir Ahmad Haqqani said “Sharia” had replaced what he called “the hated democracy.” He said the Islamic Emirate had not accepted instructions from other countries in forming its government and would not do so in the future.

Haqqani also said the international community has not recognized the Islamic Emirate because Sharia is in force in Afghanistan, but insisted that the authorities would not abandon their position.

Noorullah Noori, Minister of Borders, Tribes and Tribal Affairs, described the current level of unity in Afghanistan as “unprecedented” and called for its preservation.