Five years after U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate returned to power, IEA’s foreign minister has called on Washington to reopen its embassy in Kabul and invest in the country, including its mineral resources and infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an interview with The New York Times that Afghanistan now wants relations with the United States based on “mutual respect” and a new period of engagement.

“We consider the chapter of war to have come to an end,” Muttaqi said, adding that the United States could reopen its embassy, maintain a diplomatic presence and invest in Afghanistan’s mines, dams and roads.

The appeal comes as the IEA seeks to reduce Afghanistan’s international isolation and expand diplomatic and economic ties. In recent years, it has strengthened relations with Russia, Uzbekistan and other regional countries and held talks with European governments over the return of Afghan migrants.

Muttaqi rejected any possibility of a renewed U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, saying Afghans would not accept foreign troops on their soil.

Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council said Afghanistan’s mineral wealth could be an attractive issue for the Trump administration, particularly because of its focus on economic interests.

The United States spent nearly $1 billion between 2004 and 2021 trying to develop Afghanistan’s mining sector, but a U.S. government watchdog later concluded that the effort had produced little tangible progress.

The IEA has since signed mining and investment agreements with companies from countries including China, Iran and Qatar.

Former U.S. diplomat Robin Raphel said renewed American engagement could potentially give Washington greater access to Afghanistan’s mineral resources and strengthen ties with Central Asia.

“But that requires hands-on engagement through a U.S. presence in Kabul, which remains a hard sell in Washington,” Raphel said.