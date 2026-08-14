FM Muttaqi says Islamic Emirate sees no need for talks with opponents

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the Islamic Emirate no longer sees a need for dialogue or negotiations with its opponents, arguing that the country’s conflict and political crisis have ended.

In an interview with the BBC, Muttaqi discussed Afghanistan’s domestic situation, foreign relations and girls’ education.

He claimed that Afghans are satisfied with the current government and that the Islamic Emirate enjoys broad support across the country. Muttaqi also said Afghanistan maintains positive relations with many countries, with more than 40 embassies and consulates currently operating in the country.

On the structure of government, Muttaqi described the Islamic Emirate as inclusive, saying women continue to work in some government institutions.

Addressing girls’ education, he said education for girls above the sixth grade remains suspended “until further notice,” while girls continue to receive education in religious schools.

Muttaqi also criticized Iran for inviting Afghan opposition figures to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said Tehran “did not do the right thing” and that the Islamic Emirate had formally conveyed its objection to the Iranian authorities.