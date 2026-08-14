US aid cuts in Afghanistan linked to preventable deaths, report says

Declining humanitarian funding is putting millions of Afghans at greater risk, with women and girls facing some of the most severe consequences as health facilities close and essential services are reduced, CARE has warned.

The international humanitarian organization said 21.9 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance in 2026. Between April and September, an estimated 13.8 million people are expected to face crisis levels of acute food insecurity, while nearly 3.7 million children under five and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition.

CARE said funding shortages have already forced it to close 30 clinics this year, while the World Health Organization has reported that about 150 health facilities nationwide have suspended operations or closed since January because of funding shortfalls.

The closures are raising particular concerns for pregnant women in a country where maternal mortality remains extremely high. Afghanistan has a maternal mortality rate of 638 deaths per 100,000 live births, which CARE describes as the highest in Asia.

“Emergency assistance remains essential, but it is not enough,” said Mohammad Akmal Shareef, CARE’s Country Director in Afghanistan, calling for sustained investment in healthcare, education, nutrition, livelihoods and local civil society organizations.

Shareef also emphasized the critical role of female healthcare and humanitarian workers in reaching women and girls who may otherwise struggle to access assistance.

CARE estimates that more than 10 million Afghan women and girls will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, making the continued presence of trained female doctors, nurses, teachers and aid workers particularly important.

The organization urged the international community to maintain engagement with Afghanistan and provide longer-term funding for essential services, arguing that the country needs support that extends beyond emergency relief and helps communities strengthen resilience and move toward greater stability.

CARE has operated in Afghanistan since 1961. The organization said it reached approximately 1.2 million people in 2025, with women and girls accounting for 67 percent of those reached. It currently supports 32 health facilities in Balkh, Paktya, Khost, Ghazni and Herat provinces