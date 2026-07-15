Business
Kazakhstan to import metallurgical raw materials from Afghanistan
In addition, Kazakhstan has finalized agreements to import raw materials from Afghanistan and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan to support the country’s metallurgical industry.
Kazakhstan has reached agreements to import metallurgical raw materials from Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of efforts to ensure a stable supply for the country’s metals industry, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev announced on Tuesday.
Speaking at a government meeting, Nagaspayev said the new import agreements are intended to strengthen raw material supplies to Kazakhstan’s metallurgical plants after production in the sector slowed during the first half of 2026.
According to the minister, metallurgical output reached 97.3 percent of planned levels in the first six months of the year. He attributed the slowdown to scheduled maintenance at industrial facilities and the gradual depletion of Kazakhstan’s domestic mineral resource base.
Despite those challenges, Nagaspayev said the sector’s performance improved by 1.8 percent compared with the first five months of the year, largely due to measures aimed at securing reliable supplies of raw materials.
He said domestic producers have increased deliveries of copper, zinc and gold-bearing ores to processing plants, while shipments of zinc concentrate have resumed. In addition, Kazakhstan has finalized agreements to import raw materials from Afghanistan and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan to support the country’s metallurgical industry.
The move highlights Afghanistan’s growing role as a regional supplier of mineral resources. The country is believed to possess significant untapped deposits of copper, iron ore, lithium and a range of other strategic minerals, attracting increasing interest from neighbouring countries seeking to diversify supply chains and strengthen regional trade.
Business
Afghanistan, Russia and Kazakhstan sign AFN 446 million in Trade Agreements
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that trade agreements worth AFN 446 million were signed between Afghan traders and investors and business delegations from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan during a joint business-to-business (B2B) meeting.
According to a statement issued by the ACCI, the agreements cover the sectors of construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food and essential commodities (including cooking oil, tea, and grains), and agricultural services.
The meeting began with discussions between Afghan, Russian, and Kazakh traders and investors, during which the participants exchanged views on trade opportunities, market needs, and areas of potential cooperation.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Tyumen Chamber of Commerce thanked the leadership and staff of ACCI for their warm hospitality and described the visit as highly successful. He invited Afghan businesspeople to visit Russia and pledged to facilitate meetings between them and Russian traders.
He said the meetings would help expand not only Russian exports to Afghanistan but also Afghan exports to Russia. He added that the gathering could be remembered in the future as the beginning of a major historic trade partnership.
A joint trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, the Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks aimed at expanding economic and commercial cooperation.
Business
Mango growers suffer heavy losses as exports fall and climate takes its toll
Last year, Pakistan exported about 109,600 tonnes of mangoes, with Afghanistan accounting for 22,500 tonnes, or more than 20% of total exports.
Pakistan’s mango industry is facing one of its toughest seasons, with farmers suffering heavy financial losses due to declining exports and worsening climate conditions.
A major factor has been the sharp fall in exports caused by geopolitical tensions, particularly the prolonged closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Afghanistan has traditionally been one of Pakistan’s largest markets for fresh produce because of its proximity, minimal sanitary requirements and role as a gateway to Central Asia.
Last year, Pakistan exported about 109,600 tonnes of mangoes, with Afghanistan accounting for 22,500 tonnes, or more than 20% of total exports. The previous season, exports to Afghanistan reached 28,700 tonnes. This year, however, Pakistan has exported no mangoes to Afghanistan despite shipping fruit to markets around the world.
The conflict in Iran has also disrupted exports to Gulf countries by affecting shipping routes, reducing vessel availability and increasing freight costs. As a result, exports to the United Arab Emirates—Pakistan’s largest mango market—have fallen sharply. Although shipments to Iran and Oman have risen, they have not offset losses elsewhere. By July 6, Pakistan had exported just 42,343 tonnes of mangoes, compared with 55,684 tonnes during the same period last year.
Climate change has further compounded growers’ problems. Erratic rainfall, prolonged heatwaves, rising temperatures and damaging windstorms during flowering and fruit development have reduced yields and fruit quality.
The changing climate has also increased pest and disease outbreaks. Mango malformation disease caused widespread damage in Sindh, while growers spent heavily on pesticides and fungicides with limited success. As a result, lower-quality B- and C-grade fruit make up a much larger share of this year’s crop than premium A-grade mangoes.
Some experts estimate climate-related stresses have cut production by 20 to 30 percent this season. Farmers now face lower yields, poorer quality fruit, rising production costs and weak market demand.
Growers in Sindh say low export volumes and falling prices have left many unable to recover even their production costs, raising concerns about the long-term viability of mango farming.
Domestic demand has also weakened as rising inflation and falling purchasing power make premium fruits increasingly unaffordable for many households.
The decline is reflected in the shrinking area under fruit cultivation, which fell from 0.80 million hectares in FY2013 to 0.69 million hectares in FY2024. Many farmers are replacing long-term orchards with annual crops that provide quicker and more reliable returns.
Experts say Pakistan must invest in climate-resilient fruit varieties, modern orchard management, value-added processing and diversified export markets if its horticulture sector is to remain competitive in the face of climate change and shifting global trade conditions.
Business
IEA announces 50% tax cut across four tax categories
During the meeting, officials of the Islamic Emirate also announced that new investors will be exempt from paying taxes for five years.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced a 50 percent reduction in taxes for eligible taxpayers under a decree issued by the Supreme Leader, with the measure applying to four categories of taxes.
Speaking at a conference in Kabul on Sunday, Administrative Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said the reduction is intended to ease the burden on taxpayers. He also instructed tax collection officials to treat taxpayers in accordance with Islamic principles and uphold appropriate conduct throughout the tax collection process.
Hanafi said the tax reduction applies to legal entities, natural persons, property transfers and petroleum products, with taxes in these categories reduced by 50 percent.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Mohammad Naser Akhund said the government would address the concerns and challenges facing taxpayers. He stressed that tax revenues would be used to support the country’s economic development and finance public programmes.
At the same event, Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said the objective of the tax reduction is to strengthen the national economy. He urged taxpayers to conduct their economic activities transparently and added that, following the suspension of trade with Pakistan, licenses had been issued to 100 pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies.
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said the tax reduction would ease the financial burden on economic actors and create conditions for increased investment. The chamber’s head, Sayed Karim Hashemi, said the measure would not only support investors but also contribute to the country’s economic growth and recovery.
During the meeting, officials of the Islamic Emirate also announced that new investors will be exempt from paying taxes for five years. They added that Afghanistan has now achieved self-sufficiency in the production of 300 different goods.
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