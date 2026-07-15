Afghan students face uncertainty as Pakistan visa renewals remain delayed

Many Afghan students studying in Pakistan are facing growing uncertainty as delays in visa renewals leave them without valid documentation, according to the Islamic Emirate’s Consul General in Karachi, Abdul Jabbar Takhari.

Takhari said students enrolled at universities in Pakistan’s Sindh province have so far been able to continue their studies without major disruptions.

However, he noted that many have been unable to renew their visas after their existing permits expired, as Pakistani authorities have yet to issue new visas.

The delays have left a number of students in legal limbo, raising concerns about their ability to remain in the country and complete their education.

Takhari added that the situation is more challenging in some other provinces, where Afghan students are reportedly facing a greater risk of detention or deportation amid Pakistan’s ongoing campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.

The visa issues come as Pakistan continues to implement its repatriation policy for undocumented foreigners, a process that has resulted in the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghans since late 2023.

While students holding valid documentation have generally been exempt from the campaign, delays in renewing visas have heightened fears that some could become vulnerable to enforcement measures.

Afghan officials have previously called on Pakistan to facilitate visa renewals for students, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt their education and place additional pressure on young Afghans already affected by years of conflict and displacement.