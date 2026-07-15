FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the tournament final.

The 90-minute pre-match celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time and mark the end of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams competing across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The ceremony will feature performances by international music stars Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is also scheduled to make a special appearance.

Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off, setting the stage for the tournament’s showpiece finale.

According to FIFA, the event will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and highlight the passion, diversity and global unity that have defined the month-long tournament.

The ceremony has been produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and is designed to combine music, culture and football in a celebration of the sport’s biggest event. FIFA said additional artists and special guests will be announced before the final.

“We wanted the closing ceremony to bring the tournament full circle by celebrating football, music and culture before crowning the new world champions,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.

Fans attending the final have been encouraged to arrive early, with stadium gates opening four hours before kick-off. In addition to the closing ceremony, spectators will be able to enjoy a range of fan experiences, entertainment and interactive activities before the match begins.