International Sports
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony
The event will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and highlight the passion, diversity and global unity that have defined the month-long tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to be preceded by star-studded closing ceremony
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the tournament final.
The 90-minute pre-match celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time and mark the end of the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams competing across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The ceremony will feature performances by international music stars Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, while Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is also scheduled to make a special appearance.
Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off, setting the stage for the tournament’s showpiece finale.
According to FIFA, the event will celebrate the journey of all 48 participating nations and highlight the passion, diversity and global unity that have defined the month-long tournament.
The ceremony has been produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and is designed to combine music, culture and football in a celebration of the sport’s biggest event. FIFA said additional artists and special guests will be announced before the final.
“We wanted the closing ceremony to bring the tournament full circle by celebrating football, music and culture before crowning the new world champions,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.
Fans attending the final have been encouraged to arrive early, with stadium gates opening four hours before kick-off. In addition to the closing ceremony, spectators will be able to enjoy a range of fan experiences, entertainment and interactive activities before the match begins.
International Sports
Spain outclass France to book place in FIFA World Cup final
The reigning European champions struck once in each half and frustrated France’s star-studded attack throughout the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Spain produced a commanding display to defeat France 2-0 on Tuesday, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a disciplined performance that underlined their status as one of the tournament’s standout teams.
The reigning European champions struck once in each half and frustrated France’s star-studded attack throughout the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead in the 22nd minute, calmly converting a penalty after teenage winger Lamine Yamal was brought down in the penalty area. The breakthrough rewarded Spain’s early dominance and set the tone for the remainder of the match.
France, who entered the semi-final as one of the tournament favourites after scoring 16 goals in six matches, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Spain’s organised defence. Captain Kylian Mbappé, the competition’s leading scorer heading into the match, was closely marked and denied the space that had fuelled France’s impressive run to the last four.
Spain doubled their advantage early in the second half when right-back Pedro Porro finished off a flowing team move after combining with Dani Olmo, leaving France with a mountain to climb.
Despite increasing the pressure in the closing stages and making several attacking substitutions, France were unable to find a way through Spain’s resolute defence, which has conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.
The victory extends Spain’s remarkable unbeaten run and sends La Roja into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. It also continues Spain’s recent dominance over France, having defeated Les Bleus in both the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League.
France, champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, will now turn their attention to Saturday’s third-place play-off.
Spain will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, where they will bid to win a second world title.
International Sports
Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain and France will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday when they battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.
Spain have impressed with their attacking flair and disciplined possession-based football throughout the competition. La Roja booked their place in the semi-finals after edging Belgium 2-1 in a hard-fought quarter-final, having previously eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.
France, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the world’s elite teams. Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals after overcoming Paraguay 1-0 in the previous round, relying on their trademark blend of pace, physicality and clinical finishing.
The match promises a fascinating tactical battle. Spain are expected to dominate possession and patiently build attacks, while France will look to exploit their speed on the counterattack and make the most of their attacking stars.
With a place in Sunday’s World Cup final at stake, both sides will be determined to seize the moment. Spain are aiming to add a second World Cup title to their 2010 triumph, while France are chasing another crown after lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018.
Fans can expect an intense contest between two teams packed with world-class talent, with little separating them on paper. Fine margins, individual brilliance and defensive discipline could ultimately decide who advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Ariana Television. Be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News social media pages for the latest match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast updates and comprehensive tournament coverage throughout the competition.
International Sports
France, Spain, England and Argentina battle for place in World Cup final
Each of the remaining teams has overcome difficult challenges to reach the last four, setting up two blockbuster encounters between some of the world’s highest-ranked football nations.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with just four nations remaining in contention for football’s biggest prize after more than a month of competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Former champions France, Spain, England and Argentina will contest the semi-finals this week, with the winners advancing to Sunday’s World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Each of the remaining teams has overcome difficult challenges to reach the last four, setting up two blockbuster encounters between some of the world’s highest-ranked football nations.
France enters as favorites
France head into the semi-finals widely regarded as the strongest side left in the tournament after another impressive campaign built around one of the most dangerous attacking line-ups in world football.
Led by captain Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus have looked composed throughout the competition, conceding only two goals in six matches while continuing to create chances through Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.
Didier Deschamps’ side will face its toughest test so far against Spain but will be confident after maintaining consistent form throughout the tournament.
Spain chasing a second world title
European champions Spain have once again impressed with their disciplined defence and fluid attacking football.
La Roja conceded their first goal of the tournament in the quarter-finals against Belgium after keeping six consecutive clean sheets, one of the longest defensive streaks in World Cup history.
Teenage star Lamine Yamal continues to show flashes of brilliance following his return from injury, while Mikel Merino has emerged as one of Spain’s unlikely heroes after scoring dramatic late winners during the knockout stages.
Spain will now face France in what many observers believe could be the tournament’s highest-quality match.
England relying on resilience
England have yet to consistently produce their best football but have once again demonstrated their ability to win under pressure.
Manager Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the semi-finals after overcoming Norway, with Jude Bellingham once again playing a decisive role in securing victory.
The Three Lions have shown resilience throughout the tournament, surviving difficult knockout matches against Mexico and Norway despite rarely dominating possession.
England will now renew one of football’s oldest rivalries when they take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta.
With players including Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane, England will hope their pace and attacking movement can trouble an experienced Argentine side.
Argentina seeking back-to-back titles
Defending champions Argentina remain in contention to retain the World Cup despite several unconvincing performances during the knockout rounds.
Lionel Messi has continued to inspire his team, but Argentina have been pushed hard by Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland before eventually progressing.
The South Americans needed extra time to eliminate Switzerland in the quarter-finals after another closely fought contest, highlighting both their experience and ability to find results even when not playing at their best.
Argentina’s clash with England is expected to carry added significance given the long-standing football rivalry between the two nations.
Semi-finals promise heavyweight clashes
With eight previous World Cup titles shared between the four remaining teams, the semi-finals promise two of the biggest matches of the tournament.
France and Spain meet in a contest between two of Europe’s strongest footballing nations, while England and Argentina renew one of international football’s most historic rivalries.
The winners will advance to Sunday’s World Cup final, where the 2026 champions will be crowned.
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