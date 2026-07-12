FIFA’s inaugural YouTube Creator Cup to stream live on Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels

Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch the inaugural FIFA YouTube Creator Cup live and exclusively on Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels in the early hours of Monday morning.

The exhibition match, hosted by FIFA and YouTube in New York City, brings together some of the world’s leading YouTube creators, elite athletes and celebrities in a celebration of football and digital entertainment. The event will be streamed globally on YouTube as part of FIFA’s partnership with the platform.

Fans in Afghanistan can stream the event from 1.30am tonight on Ariana Television YouTube Channel and on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.

The Creator Cup forms part of FIFA’s Preferred Platform Partnership with YouTube, announced earlier this year, which aims to make YouTube a major destination for FIFA World Cup content throughout the 2026 tournament.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the collaboration reflects the organisation’s commitment to expanding the reach of the World Cup through digital platforms.

“This collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape,” he said.

The Creator Cup will feature some of the world’s biggest online personalities, with creators representing more than a dozen countries. Participants include football content creators, lifestyle influencers and entertainers with a combined audience of more than 350 million subscribers.

Among the creators taking part are Celine Dept of Belgium, The Sidemen from the United Kingdom, Jesser and Deestroying from the United States, Jeenie Weenie from Canada, Noor Stars from the United Arab Emirates, TokaiOnAir RYO of Japan, Kwak Yoongy from South Korea, Kika Kim from Kazakhstan and Viniblogger from Brazil.

The event is expected to include behind-the-scenes content, creator challenges and a showcase match designed to connect football with the next generation of digital audiences.

The Creator Cup also highlights YouTube’s growing role in FIFA’s media strategy. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, official broadcast partners have been given access to stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on YouTube, while selected broadcasters are also showing full matches and exclusive digital content.

Fans across Afghanistan can watch the FIFA YouTube Creator Cup live and exclusively on the Ariana Television and Ariana Sport YouTube channels, bringing the global creator event directly to Afghan audiences.