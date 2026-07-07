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Afghanistan’s cricket mourns death of former fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
His brother and former Afghanistan cricketer, Dawlat Zadran, confirmed the news on Tuesday, describing the loss as heartbreaking.
Former Afghanistan’s fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, one of the key figures behind the country’s rise in international cricket, has died at the age of 38 after battling a rare and life-threatening illness.
His brother and former Afghanistan cricketer, Dawlat Zadran, confirmed the news on Tuesday, describing the loss as heartbreaking.
Zadran had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi after being diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder. He had remained under medical care in India since January and was readmitted after his condition deteriorated.
A left-arm fast bowler, Zadran made his international debut in 2009 and played his final match for Afghanistan in 2020, according to the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
During his international career, he represented Afghanistan in 80 matches, claiming 43 wickets in One-Day Internationals and 37 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals.
Zadran featured in three ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and was a member of Afghanistan’s historic squad at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the country’s first appearance at the 50-over tournament.
One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand, when Afghanistan secured its first-ever Cricket World Cup victory by defeating Scotland by one wicket. Although renowned for his fast bowling, Zadran struck the winning runs to seal the historic triumph.
After spending several years away from international cricket, Zadran officially announced his retirement in January 2025, saying he was ending a 22-year journey of “service, sacrifice and love for cricket.”
The Afghanistan Cricket Board paid tribute to Zadran, describing him as a key figure in the rise of Afghan cricket, and thanked him for his lasting contribution to the development of the sport in the country.
Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan’s golden generation, Shapoor Zadran played a vital role in taking Afghan cricket from the associate ranks to the world’s biggest international tournaments. His achievements and contributions remain an enduring part of Afghanistan’s sporting history.
Latest News
South Asian University ends scholarships for Afghan students over funding dispute
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.
South Asian University (SAU) has discontinued scholarships for Afghan students after concerns were raised by Bhutan over Afghanistan’s failure to pay its agreed financial contribution to the SAARC-funded institution.
SAU President K.K. Aggarwal said the university was compelled to apply the same standards to all member states after Bhutan objected to Afghanistan continuing to benefit from scholarships despite not contributing financially.
“We received objections from Bhutan that it was unfair for countries paying their share regularly. We have to be equal to all representing countries, hence we had to stop the scholarships,” Aggarwal told The Times of India.
University funding records show Afghanistan has not made any financial contribution since 2021, with its last recorded payment of $307,000 received in 2020. Sri Lanka has also not contributed since 2021, although university officials described its case as a delayed payment rather than a refusal to pay. Pakistan made a single payment of $69,921 in 2025 after several years without contributions.
Officials said there are currently no Pakistani students enrolled at SAU.
Aggarwal said the university has been unable to resolve Afghanistan’s funding issue because India does not formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration, leaving no official communication channel with the country’s authorities.
“Since India has not formally recognised the Taliban (IEA) government, the university has been unable to establish an official channel of communication to resolve the funding matter,” he said.
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.
Despite ending the scholarship programme, Aggarwal said SAU remains willing to provide online education to Afghan students – particularly women – if Afghan authorities approve the arrangement.
He said the university continues to receive messages from Afghan students seeking to study, but many are unable to travel because of restrictions on women’s education and visa-related difficulties.
“We receive a lot of emails from Afghan students, many of them women, saying they want to study here but because of the ban on women’s education and visa-related issues they are unable to do so. How can a country progress if half of its strength is deprived of education?” he said.
Aggarwal added that scholarships could be reinstated if another SAARC member state or an external agency agreed to cover Afghanistan’s financial contribution. He also called on India’s Ministry of Education to consider extending Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships to Afghan students wishing to study at SAU.
Funding data covering the period from 2021 to June 30, 2026, shows India remained the university’s largest contributor, providing $65.91 million. Bangladesh contributed $2.99 million, followed by the Maldives with $1.82 million, Bhutan with $1.35 million, Nepal with $1.26 million and Pakistan with $136,810.
Under SAU’s admissions formula, student places are allocated according to each member state’s agreed funding share. India receives 50% of seats, Bangladesh and Pakistan 10% each, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka 4% each, while the remaining 10% are reserved for students from outside the SAARC region.
University records show that during the 2024–25 academic year, SAU enrolled 10 students from Afghanistan, 23 from Bangladesh, 12 from Bhutan, 526 from India, 25 from Nepal and three from Sri Lanka. There were no students from Pakistan or the Maldives.
For the 2026 admissions cycle, the university received 157 applications from Afghanistan across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. However, no Afghan applicants ultimately enrolled.
The incoming class includes 73 students from India, seven from Nepal, six from Bangladesh and two from Sri Lanka, with no new students joining from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Pakistan, the Maldives or countries outside the SAARC region.
International Sports
Belgium crush USA 4-1 to book World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain
Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.
Belgium produced a commanding performance to defeat the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the hosts’ tournament hopes and securing a place in the quarter-finals.
Charles De Ketelaere starred with two first-half goals to put Belgium firmly in control. The United States briefly fought back when Malik Tillman equalised after De Ketelaere’s opener, but defensive mistakes proved costly as Hans Vanaken restored Belgium’s two-goal advantage before the break. Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a late fourth goal, sending Belgium through in emphatic fashion.
The defeat marked the end of the United States’ World Cup campaign despite high expectations on home soil. Several American players were visibly emotional after the final whistle as Belgium celebrated a convincing victory.
Belgium will now face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final after the Spanish edged Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 encounter.
FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage continues with the quarter-finals set to produce more heavyweight clashes as teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live across Afghanistan. Football fans can also follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on Facebook, X, Instagram and Telegram for the latest match schedules, live coverage, highlights and tournament updates.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s Agriculture Minister visits India to boost agricultural cooperation
During the visit, Omari is expected to hold talks with representatives from India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, senior government officials and private sector stakeholders.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, has travelled to India at the head of an official delegation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the agriculture and livestock sectors.
According to the ministry, the visit is aimed at expanding collaboration in agriculture, irrigation and livestock, while increasing agricultural trade and promoting the exchange of expertise. Afghan officials also hope to benefit from India’s experience and technological advances in modern farming and livestock development.
During the visit, Omari is expected to hold talks with representatives from India’s Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, senior government officials and private sector stakeholders. Discussions will focus on enhancing agricultural cooperation, introducing modern farming technologies, strengthening the livestock sector and boosting the export and import of agricultural products between the two countries.
The delegation is also scheduled to tour several agricultural institutions and development projects across India to gain first-hand insight into the country’s successful farming practices, irrigation systems and advances in livestock production.
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