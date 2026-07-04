Afghanistan claims 10 medals, team bronze at South Asian bodybuilding championships

Afghanistan’s national bodybuilding and fitness team delivered a strong performance at the 16th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, winning 10 medals, finishing third in the team standings, and securing two international judging certifications.

The Afghan team returned home with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals, while two athletes also recorded fourth-place finishes.

Maiwand Babakhel won gold in the under-21 category, Nasibullah Azimi topped the men’s sport physique (175 cm) division, and Mahmood Mateen claimed the title in the men’s bodybuilding over 85 kg category.

Silver medals were earned by Riyaz Rahman Ehsan in the under-21 division, Khwaja Rafi Siddiqi in the men’s athletic physique (172 cm) category, and Ahmad Habibi in the men’s 70 kg bodybuilding event.

Afghanistan’s bronze medalists were Jawad Mizai (85 kg bodybuilding), Mohammad Ali Hasani (over 85 kg bodybuilding), Hikmatullah Aloumi (80 kg bodybuilding), and Bilal Ahmad Jalili (167 cm athletic physique).

Shuja Ahmad, competing in the men’s sport physique over 175 cm category, and Faramoz Akramzada in the men’s 75 kg bodybuilding division, both finished fourth.

The championships also brought recognition for Afghanistan’s officiating standards. Safiullah Burhani and Zabihullah Habibi, referees with the Afghanistan National Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, were awarded the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Grade A international judging license after successfully completing the federation’s certification requirements.

The results mark another milestone for Afghanistan’s bodybuilding and fitness program, reflecting the country’s growing competitiveness on the regional stage.