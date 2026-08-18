Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved from prison to hospital

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered authorities to transfer jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to a hospital in Islamabad amid concerns over his health.

The court directed that Khan, 73, be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until at least September 16, when the case is scheduled to be reviewed. The transfer is to take place under tight security.

The order followed petitions from Khan’s family, lawyers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have repeatedly raised concerns about his deteriorating health and access to medical care.

A three-member Supreme Court bench also ordered the formation of a medical board to assess and treat Khan. His sister, Dr Uzma Khan, and his personal physician have been permitted to be present during his medical assessment and treatment, with his family expected to cover the costs.

Khan’s lawyers have previously said he suffered significant loss of vision in his right eye while in prison. He also received treatment for an eye condition earlier this year.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but said the transfer should have happened earlier, arguing that Khan’s health had already deteriorated significantly.

The court has also directed authorities to ensure security and maintain law and order around the hospital during Khan’s stay. His medical records have been ordered to remain protected from political use.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 after being convicted in several cases. He and his party maintain that the cases are politically motivated, while several of his convictions have been suspended or overturned and other appeals remain pending.

Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until he was removed from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.