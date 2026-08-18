Regional
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Imran Khan moved from prison to hospital
WATCH VIDEO: The order followed petitions from Khan’s family, lawyers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have repeatedly raised concerns about his deteriorating health and access to medical care.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered authorities to transfer jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to a hospital in Islamabad amid concerns over his health.
The court directed that Khan, 73, be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until at least September 16, when the case is scheduled to be reviewed. The transfer is to take place under tight security.
The order followed petitions from Khan’s family, lawyers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have repeatedly raised concerns about his deteriorating health and access to medical care.
A three-member Supreme Court bench also ordered the formation of a medical board to assess and treat Khan. His sister, Dr Uzma Khan, and his personal physician have been permitted to be present during his medical assessment and treatment, with his family expected to cover the costs.
Khan’s lawyers have previously said he suffered significant loss of vision in his right eye while in prison. He also received treatment for an eye condition earlier this year.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but said the transfer should have happened earlier, arguing that Khan’s health had already deteriorated significantly.
The court has also directed authorities to ensure security and maintain law and order around the hospital during Khan’s stay. His medical records have been ordered to remain protected from political use.
Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 after being convicted in several cases. He and his party maintain that the cases are politically motivated, while several of his convictions have been suspended or overturned and other appeals remain pending.
Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until he was removed from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
Regional
Seven killed in temple stampede in India
WATCH VIDEO. Reports said tens of thousands of people had gathered at Ashok Dham, with some estimates putting the crowd at around 50,000.
At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday, as thousands of devotees gathered for prayers during the holy Hindu month of Shravan.
The victims were reportedly all women.
The incident occurred during the third Monday of Shravan, when large numbers of devotees visit Shiva temples to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. Reports said tens of thousands of people had gathered at Ashok Dham, with some estimates putting the crowd at around 50,000.
Authorities said overcrowding appears to have played a major role. Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said a barricade broke under pressure from the crowd, causing people to fall on one another. The arrival of two trains reportedly contributed to a sudden increase in the number of devotees at the site.
A senior police officer, Shivam Kumar, said an electric pole fell during the incident, triggering panic. Officials have stressed that the exact sequence of events and cause of the stampede will be established through an investigation. Some reports said rumours of a live electrical wire may have intensified the panic, but this has not been independently confirmed.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while police and emergency teams were deployed at the temple and surrounding areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief and directed authorities to ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured. President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the deaths.
The incident has renewed concerns about crowd management and safety arrangements at major religious gatherings in India. In March, nine people were killed in a separate stampede at a temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and determine whether further safety measures could have prevented the tragedy.
Regional
Qatar denies detaining Iranian pilots, says it found remains of one
The spokesperson said Tehran had yet to respond to an invitation to review details of its operations.
Qatar denied on Saturday that it was holding Iranian pilots, saying they had violated Qatari airspace earlier this year and had failed to respond to attempts to contact them.
A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said on X that search and rescue teams later found the remains of one of the pilots and that it had contacted Iran to coordinate a handover.
The spokesperson said Tehran had yet to respond to an invitation to review details of its operations.
Regional
Turkey lays out plans for defence pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, has said the pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia was open to expansion.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will group senior ministers, hold joint exercises and deepen defence industry cooperation under a military pact signed between the regional powers last week, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Thursday.
The three Sunni Muslim U.S. allies, alarmed by a regional conflagration that has brought Iranian missile fire onto Gulf oil exporters, signed the “Mecca Joint Defence Agreement” on August 7. They said the accord stipulates that an armed attack against any member would be regarded as an attack on all, similar to NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause, Reuters reported.
At a weekly briefing in Ankara, the defence ministry said the pact’s fundamental goal was to ensure defence and military ties were put on a “more institutional and sustainable” footing.
“Under the accord, strategic political and military mechanisms plan to be established involving the Defence Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and Chiefs of General Staff/Armed Forces Commanders, and that coordination among the three countries will be conducted at the highest level,” it said.
The ministry added that joint military exercises involving land, naval, and air forces, as well as air defence and unmanned systems were planned, in addition to deeper defence industry cooperation.
“The aim is to provide not only product and system supply, but also joint development and production, technology cooperation, and sustainable maintenance and logistics support,” it said, adding that unmanned and autonomous systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence capabilities would be prioritised.
Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, has said the pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia was open to expansion — with Egypt as a potential candidate — and did not seek to replace any existing alliances, read the report.
The ministry also said Turkey was participating in meetings in Jeddah aimed at establishing an international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping.
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