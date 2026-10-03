Afghanistan chamber delegation attends Turkmenistan Investment Forum

A delegation from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), led by Director General Sayed Karim Hashemi, attended the Third Turkmenistan Investment Forum in Ashgabat on October 1, 2026.

The forum was held at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Economy and brought together official delegations, economic and commercial institutions, traders, and investors from several countries.

According to the ACCI, participants discussed investment opportunities, economic potential, and ways to expand trade and economic cooperation among participating countries.

The chamber said its delegation used the forum to present Afghanistan’s economic potential, explore investment opportunities, expand export markets, and strengthen trade and economic ties with Turkmenistan and other countries in the region.

On the sidelines of the forum, Hashemi invited the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan to visit Afghanistan at the head of a trade and economic delegation.

The invitation was welcomed, and the two sides agreed that the Turkmenistan chamber chief would visit Afghanistan in November 2026.