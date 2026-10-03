Belgian minister says convicted Afghan criminals should return after serving sentences

Belgium’s Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt has said Afghan nationals convicted of crimes and staying in Belgium illegally should be returned to Afghanistan after completing their prison sentences.

“I do not want them walking freely around our territory,” Van Bossuyt said.

She added that discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the return of such individuals do not amount to supporting the IEA.

“Afghan criminals who are staying illegally and are in our prisons, for example for the rape of minors, must return after serving their sentences,” she said.

Van Bossuyt said such contacts were aimed at addressing security concerns, including the safety of women and girls in Belgium.