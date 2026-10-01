Connect with us

Sport

Arman FC crush Toofan Herat 4-0 in ACL clash

In stoppage time, Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal for Arman FC, sealing a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Arman FC recorded a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 33rd match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Thursday.

Playing at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, Arman FC made a fast start, taking the lead in the second minute through Ahmad Jawad Wahedi.

The hosts continued to press for a second goal, with Malcolm Isaiah Shaw hitting the post in the fifth minute. Shaw found the net four minutes later to double Arman FC’s lead.

Arman FC continued to create opportunities before halftime, with Esmatullah Hadafmand testing the Toofan Herat defense in the 21st minute. The hosts went into the break 2-0 ahead.

Arman FC maintained its attacking pressure after the restart and extended the lead in the 57th minute when Shokorullah Kohi made it 3-0.

Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the 4-0 victory.

Malcolm Isaiah Shaw was named Player of the Match.

Arman FC will face Abu Muslim Farah in its next league match on October 5.

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for all updates, news and match highlights. 

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 1, 2026

By

Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Rafiullah Mohammadi put Khurasan Faryab ahead in the closing minutes of the first half, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Ariana Khost stepped up the pressure in the second half, and their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when Omid Sarwari found the back of the net to level the score.

The two sides shared the points after neither team could find a winning goal.

Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5.

All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

Continue Reading

Sport

Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai maintain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 1, 2026

By

Afghanistan’s cricket stars Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have maintained their positions at the top of the latest ICC Men’s ODI rankings.

Rashid Khan remains the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world with 714 rating points.

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed is second with 675 points, while South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has moved up to third with 667 points.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner is fourth with 644 points, followed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav on 623.

Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai continues to hold the top position in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings with 337 points, giving Afghanistan two players at No. 1 in different ODI categories. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe and Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh follow him in the list.

Rashid and Omarzai have been key figures in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, with their performances contributing significantly to the team’s success across formats.
 
 
Continue Reading

Sport

Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

Published

1 day ago

on

September 30, 2026

By

Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance.

The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Samiullah Naderi scored Abu Muslim Farah’s opening goal in the final minutes of the first half.

Abu Muslim Farah continued their attacking play in the second half, with Aman Sardari scoring the team’s second goal in the 69th minute with a spectacular header.

Omid Rajabi and Mirois Ghafouri then added two more goals to complete a 4-0 victory for Abu Muslim Farah.

Amanullah Sardari, captain of Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match against Omar Zawak Herat.

Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!