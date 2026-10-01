Sport
Arman FC crush Toofan Herat 4-0 in ACL clash
In stoppage time, Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal for Arman FC, sealing a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat.
Arman FC recorded a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 33rd match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Thursday.
Playing at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, Arman FC made a fast start, taking the lead in the second minute through Ahmad Jawad Wahedi.
The hosts continued to press for a second goal, with Malcolm Isaiah Shaw hitting the post in the fifth minute. Shaw found the net four minutes later to double Arman FC’s lead.
Arman FC continued to create opportunities before halftime, with Esmatullah Hadafmand testing the Toofan Herat defense in the 21st minute. The hosts went into the break 2-0 ahead.
Arman FC maintained its attacking pressure after the restart and extended the lead in the 57th minute when Shokorullah Kohi made it 3-0.
Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the 4-0 victory.
Malcolm Isaiah Shaw was named Player of the Match.
Arman FC will face Abu Muslim Farah in its next league match on October 5.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for all updates, news and match highlights.
Sport
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.
The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Rafiullah Mohammadi put Khurasan Faryab ahead in the closing minutes of the first half, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the break.
Ariana Khost stepped up the pressure in the second half, and their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when Omid Sarwari found the back of the net to level the score.
The two sides shared the points after neither team could find a winning goal.
Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5.
All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai maintain top spots in ICC ODI rankings
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in Afghanistan Champions League
Abu Muslim Farah beat Omar Zawak Herat 4-0 in the 30th match of the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League, delivering an impressive performance.
The match was played today (Wednesday) at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Samiullah Naderi scored Abu Muslim Farah’s opening goal in the final minutes of the first half.
Abu Muslim Farah continued their attacking play in the second half, with Aman Sardari scoring the team’s second goal in the 69th minute with a spectacular header.
Omid Rajabi and Mirois Ghafouri then added two more goals to complete a 4-0 victory for Abu Muslim Farah.
Amanullah Sardari, captain of Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match against Omar Zawak Herat.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Ariana Khost in their next match on October 2, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Istiqlal Kabul on the same day.
The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
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