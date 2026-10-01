Arman FC crush Toofan Herat 4-0 in ACL clash

Arman FC recorded a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 33rd match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Thursday.

Playing at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, Arman FC made a fast start, taking the lead in the second minute through Ahmad Jawad Wahedi.

The hosts continued to press for a second goal, with Malcolm Isaiah Shaw hitting the post in the fifth minute. Shaw found the net four minutes later to double Arman FC’s lead.

Arman FC continued to create opportunities before halftime, with Esmatullah Hadafmand testing the Toofan Herat defense in the 21st minute. The hosts went into the break 2-0 ahead.

Arman FC maintained its attacking pressure after the restart and extended the lead in the 57th minute when Shokorullah Kohi made it 3-0.

Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the 4-0 victory.

Malcolm Isaiah Shaw was named Player of the Match.

Arman FC will face Abu Muslim Farah in its next league match on October 5.

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for all updates, news and match highlights.