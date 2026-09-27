Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year

Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal has finished runner-up in the Men’s Physique category at the Mr Olympia competition for the third consecutive year.

Bilal took silver behind Britain’s Ryan Terry, while American Kieron Holden finished third.

The result adds to Bilal’s growing record on the international bodybuilding stage. He previously won the New York Pro and finished runner-up at the Pittsburgh Pro, two major events on the professional bodybuilding circuit.

The Mr Olympia, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, brings together leading professional bodybuilders from around the world across multiple categories. The Men’s Physique division focuses on muscularity, symmetry and overall presentation, with competitors judged on their physique and stage presentation.

Bilal’s latest podium finish continues a remarkable run at one of bodybuilding’s biggest global events and further raises Afghanistan’s profile in professional bodybuilding.