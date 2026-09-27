Sport
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year
Bilal took silver behind Britain’s Ryan Terry, while American Kieron Holden finished third.
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal has finished runner-up in the Men’s Physique category at the Mr Olympia competition for the third consecutive year.
Bilal took silver behind Britain’s Ryan Terry, while American Kieron Holden finished third.
The result adds to Bilal’s growing record on the international bodybuilding stage. He previously won the New York Pro and finished runner-up at the Pittsburgh Pro, two major events on the professional bodybuilding circuit.
The Mr Olympia, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, brings together leading professional bodybuilders from around the world across multiple categories. The Men’s Physique division focuses on muscularity, symmetry and overall presentation, with competitors judged on their physique and stage presentation.
Bilal’s latest podium finish continues a remarkable run at one of bodybuilding’s biggest global events and further raises Afghanistan’s profile in professional bodybuilding.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah defeat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in ACL season six
Abu Muslim Farah defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 25th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.
Both teams pushed for an opening goal in the first half, but neither side managed to find the net, and the teams went into the break goalless.
Just two minutes into the second half, Abu Muslim Farah broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.
Alireza Panahi later doubled Abu Muslim Farah’s advantage, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Farah side.
Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Khorasan Faryab committed seven fouls and received one yellow card.
Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League: Omar Zawak Herat beat Toofan Herat 1-0
Omar Zawak Herat secured a 1-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 24th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Both sides created scoring opportunities in the first half, but neither team managed to find the net before the break.
Omar Zawak Herat broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Shadab Malikzadah scored with a fine strike to give his side the lead.
Toofan Herat committed eight fouls and received two yellow cards, while Omar Zawak Herat recorded six fouls and received one yellow card and one red card.
Toofan Herat will face Aino Mina Kandahar on September 29, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah on September 30.
Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghanistan to face India in Asian Games cricket quarter-final
Afghanistan are set to face India in the Asian Games cricket quarter-finals after Saturday’s rain-hit match between Nepal and Japan confirmed the Pool A standings.
The quarter-final between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 28 in Nisshin, Japan.
Nepal secured first place in the group after Japan’s chase was washed out. Nepal had scored 149 runs for four wickets in 15 overs after being sent in to bat, but persistent rain prevented Japan from starting its innings.
The result saw Nepal advance as Pool A winners, with Afghanistan joining them in the quarter-finals as the other qualifying team. Nepal will face Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals.
Japan have been eliminated from the tournament.
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