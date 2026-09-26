Pakistan PM, UN chief discuss Afghanistan amid rising Kabul-Islamabad tensions

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the situation in Afghanistan and security concerns during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the Pakistani prime minister’s office, the two officials discussed Afghanistan and what Islamabad described as “terrorism emanating from Afghan soil,” along with other regional and international issues.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that militant attacks inside Pakistan are planned and carried out from Afghan soil. The Islamic Emirate has rejected the allegations, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”