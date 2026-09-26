Asian Development Bank says it is expanding support for Afghans

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda says the bank is expanding its support for the Afghan people through a new approach aimed at sustaining essential services, strengthening community resilience and creating more livelihood opportunities.

Kanda said in a post on X on Friday that the ADB has supported food security, health and education in Afghanistan through trusted partners since 2022.

He said the bank remains committed to providing assistance as humanitarian needs increase and conditions become more fragile.

According to Kanda, the ADB will ensure that its support is delivered with strong oversight and accountability, with particular attention to ensuring benefits for women through women-led initiatives.