Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival

Khyber Sultani, an Afghan national and international boxing referee, has traveled to China to officiate at the 9th International Boxing Festival.

According to Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Soltani was sent to Xinjiang by the International Boxing Federation in coordination with the country’s Olympic and sports authorities.

The tournament, hosted in China, will run from September 21 to September 30.

Ahead of the competition, Afghanistan’s national boxing team, which had already arrived in China, completed a two-day training camp to prepare for the event.

The Afghan delegation consists of seven athletes, two coaches and one team official, who will represent Afghanistan at the international tournament.

Sultani’s appointment adds an Afghan official to the international officiating team for the competition.