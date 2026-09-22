Sport
Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival
Khyber Sultani, an Afghan national and international boxing referee, has traveled to China to officiate at the 9th International Boxing Festival.
According to Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Soltani was sent to Xinjiang by the International Boxing Federation in coordination with the country’s Olympic and sports authorities.
The tournament, hosted in China, will run from September 21 to September 30.
Ahead of the competition, Afghanistan’s national boxing team, which had already arrived in China, completed a two-day training camp to prepare for the event.
The Afghan delegation consists of seven athletes, two coaches and one team official, who will represent Afghanistan at the international tournament.
Sultani’s appointment adds an Afghan official to the international officiating team for the competition.
Sport
Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Aino Mina secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in the second Afghanistan Champions League Roshan match of the day Monday.
Aino Mina claimed all three points after converting a penalty to score the only goal of the match.
Sarsabz Yashlar were unable to find an equaliser as Aino Mina held on for the win in a closely contested encounter.
The result adds another three points to Aino Mina’s campaign as the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continues.
Aino Mina’s Ahlullah Darman was named Player of the Match.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
Sport
ACL: Ariana Khost continue impressive debut with 2–1 win over Istiqlal
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Khost continued their impressive debut campaign in the Afghanistan Champions League on Monday, September 21, with a 2–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.
Ariana Khost secured all three points in Match 16 of Season 6, and team member Habib Hotak was named Player of the Match for his stirling performance.
The result is another positive step for Ariana Khost, who are making their debut in the Afghanistan Champions League this year and have made a strong start to their first campaign.
For Istiqlal Kabul, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first points of the season.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin.
The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B.
Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals.
Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games is led by Darwish Rasooli as captain, with Mohammad Ishaq serving as wicketkeeper.
The squad includes Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Pezeshkian heads to UN as Iran vows to defend its position
Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival
UN reiterates call for respect for international law after Kunar airstrikes
22 Russian tourists arrive in Badakhshan’s Wakhan
Afghan Official: Pakistan’s airstrikes will not go unanswered
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Narra brings torrential rain
Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat
Saar: Pakistan military strikes Afghan provinces discussed
Tahawol: Impact of middle East war on Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, dialogue with Pakistan: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man in Germany kills wife and goes to police station
-
Regional4 days ago
China presses Iran to help rein in Houthis after Saudi appeal
-
World3 days ago
US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan says Kohat attackers had roots in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
UN allows Palestinian president to again speak via video after US denies visa
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan official meets Iranian oil minister to discuss energy cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan condemns mosque attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa