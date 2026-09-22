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Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival

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3 hours ago

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Khyber Sultani, an Afghan national and international boxing referee, has traveled to China to officiate at the 9th International Boxing Festival.

According to Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Soltani was sent to Xinjiang by the International Boxing Federation in coordination with the country’s Olympic and sports authorities.

The tournament, hosted in China, will run from September 21 to September 30.

Ahead of the competition, Afghanistan’s national boxing team, which had already arrived in China, completed a two-day training camp to prepare for the event.

The Afghan delegation consists of seven athletes, two coaches and one team official, who will represent Afghanistan at the international tournament.

Sultani’s appointment adds an Afghan official to the international officiating team for the competition.

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Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Published

19 hours ago

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September 21, 2026

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Aino Mina secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in the second Afghanistan Champions League Roshan match of the day Monday.

Aino Mina claimed all three points after converting a penalty to score the only goal of the match.

Sarsabz Yashlar were unable to find an equaliser as Aino Mina held on for the win in a closely contested encounter.

The result adds another three points to Aino Mina’s campaign as the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continues.

Aino Mina’s Ahlullah Darman was named Player of the Match.

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.

Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.

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ACL: Ariana Khost continue impressive debut with 2–1 win over Istiqlal

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Published

23 hours ago

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September 21, 2026

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Ariana Khost continued their impressive debut campaign in the Afghanistan Champions League on Monday, September 21, with a 2–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.

Ariana Khost secured all three points in Match 16 of Season 6, and team member Habib Hotak was named Player of the Match for his stirling performance.

The result is another positive step for Ariana Khost, who are making their debut in the Afghanistan Champions League this year and have made a strong start to their first campaign.

For Istiqlal Kabul, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first points of the season.

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.

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Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage

The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.

Published

1 day ago

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September 21, 2026

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Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin.

The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B.

Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals.

Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games is led by Darwish Rasooli as captain, with Mohammad Ishaq serving as wicketkeeper.

The squad includes Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.

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