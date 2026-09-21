Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage

Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin.

The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B.

Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals.

Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games is led by Darwish Rasooli as captain, with Mohammad Ishaq serving as wicketkeeper.

The squad includes Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.