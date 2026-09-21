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Afghanistan vows ‘appropriate response’ after Pakistani airstrikes in Kunar, Paktika

The Islamic Emirate spokesperson condemned the reported airstrikes, describing them as a continuation of what he called “crimes” against Afghan civilians.

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The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will deliver an “appropriate response” to recent Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika, according to its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

In a statement, Mujahid said the airstrikes in Kunar killed three civilians — one woman and two men — and wounded four others, including two women and two men. He said all of the casualties were local residents.

Mujahid also said a residential house and a local shop were struck in Paktika. He said no casualties were reported in the Paktika incident.

The Islamic Emirate spokesperson condemned the reported airstrikes, describing them as a continuation of what he called “crimes” against Afghan civilians.

Mujahid further alleged that Pakistan’s military circle carried out the attacks to divert public attention from security problems inside Pakistan.

 

 
 
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Pakistani airstrike hits earthquake victims’ camp in Kunar, officials say

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September 21, 2026

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Security officials in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province say Pakistani military fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a camp housing earthquake victims in Nurgal district early Monday.

The strike reportedly took place at around 3 a.m., according to Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar police.

Dehqan said the attack killed three civilians and injured four others.

 

 
 
 
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Pakistan says Kohat attackers had roots in Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan.

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15 hours ago

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September 20, 2026

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Pakistan has accused militant groups with links to Afghanistan of carrying out Friday’s deadly attack at a mosque inside the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and has called on the Islamic Emirate to take concrete action against armed groups operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the attackers had “roots in Afghanistan” and urged the Islamic Emirate to dismantle what it described as terrorist networks and sanctuaries operating inside Afghanistan.

The attack took place during Friday prayers when an explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into the police compound near the mosque. Gunmen then attempted to enter the facility, triggering a gun battle with security forces.

The initial death toll was reported at 16, with 57 people injured. Pakistani authorities later said at least 21 people had been killed and more than 100 injured as the rescue and clearance operations continued.

Pakistan has not provided independent evidence establishing that the attack was planned from Afghanistan, but its information ministry said the presence of militant sanctuaries and support networks in Afghanistan posed a direct security threat to Pakistan. It called for “concrete and verifiable” measures against groups it accuses of planning and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Kohat attack and expressed sympathy with the victims and their families.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. Afghan officials have maintained that the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an internal security matter for Pakistan.

The attack has further highlighted tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over the TTP. Pakistan accuses the group of operating from bases in Afghanistan and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, while Afghan authorities deny providing sanctuary for attacks against neighbouring countries.

The TTP, meanwhile, has denied responsibility for the Kohat attack, although a faction of the group, identified as Ittehadul Mujahideen, later claimed responsibility, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest dispute comes amid continued cross-border tensions and a rise in militant violence in Pakistan’s northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

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Badakhshan official calls on traders to help prevent drug trafficking

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19 hours ago

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September 20, 2026

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Local officials in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province have called on traders to help prevent drug trafficking and invest their capital in legal and productive sectors.

Jamaluddin Haqjo, deputy governor of Badakhshan, made the remarks during the opening of the first branch of the Bank-e-Millie Afghan in Fayzabad, the provincial capital.

Haqjo said thousands of people across Afghanistan are currently addicted to drugs and urged traders not to invest in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, other local officials attending the ceremony called on people to contribute to the country’s economic development rather than oppose the government.

They said expanding economic activities could help reduce poverty and other challenges affecting thousands of families.

Officials also urged banks and traders to conduct their activities in accordance with Islamic principles.

The newly opened Bank-e-Millie Afghan branch is expected to provide banking services to residents of Badakhshan. Bank officials said government employees receiving their salaries through the bank would also be eligible for loan services in accordance with the bank’s policies.

Residents welcomed the opening of the branch, saying it would make banking services more accessible. They also called for banks to establish branches in remote districts of Badakhshan.

Officials urged traders and government institutions to support the bank by investing and using its services.

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