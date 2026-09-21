Afghanistan vows ‘appropriate response’ after Pakistani airstrikes in Kunar, Paktika

Pakistan has accused militant groups with links to Afghanistan of carrying out Friday’s deadly attack at a mosque inside the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and has called on the Islamic Emirate to take concrete action against armed groups operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the attackers had “roots in Afghanistan” and urged the Islamic Emirate to dismantle what it described as terrorist networks and sanctuaries operating inside Afghanistan.

The attack took place during Friday prayers when an explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into the police compound near the mosque. Gunmen then attempted to enter the facility, triggering a gun battle with security forces.

The initial death toll was reported at 16, with 57 people injured. Pakistani authorities later said at least 21 people had been killed and more than 100 injured as the rescue and clearance operations continued.

Pakistan has not provided independent evidence establishing that the attack was planned from Afghanistan, but its information ministry said the presence of militant sanctuaries and support networks in Afghanistan posed a direct security threat to Pakistan. It called for “concrete and verifiable” measures against groups it accuses of planning and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Kohat attack and expressed sympathy with the victims and their families.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. Afghan officials have maintained that the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an internal security matter for Pakistan.

The attack has further highlighted tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over the TTP. Pakistan accuses the group of operating from bases in Afghanistan and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, while Afghan authorities deny providing sanctuary for attacks against neighbouring countries.

The TTP, meanwhile, has denied responsibility for the Kohat attack, although a faction of the group, identified as Ittehadul Mujahideen, later claimed responsibility, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest dispute comes amid continued cross-border tensions and a rise in militant violence in Pakistan’s northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.