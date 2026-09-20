ACL: Arman FC fight back to beat Khurasan Faryab 2-1

Arman FC staged a second-half comeback on Sunday to beat Khurasan Faryab 2-1 in the Afghanistan Champions League, ending a run of two consecutive defeats.

Khurasan Faryab took a 1-0 lead before half-time, putting Arman FC under pressure as they looked to avoid a third straight loss in the competition.

Arman responded strongly after the break, increasing the pressure and eventually finding the equaliser through Tanin Azizi.

The comeback continued as Suliman Aria scored Arman’s second goal to put his side ahead and complete the turnaround.

Aria was central to Arman’s response and was named the best player on the field after an influential display.

The victory gives Arman FC a valuable boost following their two previous defeats and allows the team to regain some momentum in the Afghanistan Champions League.

For Khurasan Faryab, the defeat came despite taking the lead into half-time, as Arman’s second-half performance turned the match around.

Arman will now look to build on the result in their next Champions League fixture as they seek to maintain their improved form.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all ACL matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN social media pages for updated news, schedules and other information.