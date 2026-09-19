Sport
ACL season six: Aino Mina and Omar Zawak play out 1–1 draw
Aino Mina Kandahar and Omar Zawak Herat played out a 1–1 draw in the 12th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Saturday.
Aino Mina made a strong start, with Mohammad Yaqoob scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute to put his team ahead.
Omar Zawak Herat responded eight minutes later, as Nematullah Karimi scored the equalizer in the 14th minute.
Both teams pushed for a winning goal in the second half, but neither side could find the breakthrough, and the match ended 1–1.
Aino Mina Kandahar will face Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in their next match, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Arman FC.
The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Sarsabz Yashlar edge Istiqlal Kabul 2–1
Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab defeated Istiqlal Kabul 2–1 in the 11th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The match was played on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.
The two teams played out a balanced first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.
In the second half, Istiqlql Kabul’s Haroon Noori opened the scoring to put his side 1–0 ahead.
Sarsabz Yashlar responded by increasing the pressure, with Abdullah Maki equalizing in the 67th minute.
Adnan Nemati then scored Sarsab Yashlar’s second goal in the 82nd minute, completing the comeback and securing a 2–1 victory over Esteqlal Kabul.
Matches from the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Arman FC 2–0 in ACL season six
Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a 2–0 victory over Arman FC in their second match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The two sides faced off on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul in the 10th match of the tournament.
Arman FC started brightly and looked dangerous in attack, creating several chances in the first half. However, they failed to find the back of the net.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Ali Basit Nazari, who finished the chance to put his side 1–0 ahead. Nazari was later named Player of the Match.
Arman FC pushed for an equalizer after the break and enjoyed a significant spell of possession, but Sorkh Poshan Khafi defended well and remained dangerous on the counter.
The Khafi-based side sealed the win in second-half stoppage time when Naweed Mahboobi scored the second goal, securing a 2–0 victory.
Arman FC’s goalkeeper also produced several important saves to keep the scoreline from widening.
Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
India sweep Afghanistan 3-0 as Abhishek Sharma hits record T20 century
Afghanistan struggled from the start of their chase and lost four wickets for just 47 runs.
India defeated Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third and final T20 international in Delhi on Thursday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.
India opener Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest T20 international century by a batter from a full-member nation, reaching his hundred from just 30 balls.
The 26-year-old scored 108 runs from 34 deliveries, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes before he was dismissed by Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.
His century also broke India’s previous record of a 35-ball hundred, set by former captain Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.
India’s other opener, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, scored 50 from 35 balls as India posted 221 for seven after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl.
Afghanistan struggled from the start of their chase and lost four wickets for just 47 runs.
They were eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, losing the match by 127 runs.
Captain Ibrahim Zadran was Afghanistan’s top scorer with 25 runs.
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each as Afghanistan’s batting order collapsed.
Speaking after the match, Zadran said he was disappointed with the result but noted some improvement in the team’s approach during the powerplay.
“Definitely disappointed,” Zadran said. “We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy with the intent…
“Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve,” he said. “If we don’t have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams.”
Zadran also called for Afghanistan to play more matches against top international sides.
“We need to play more games and more series, especially against the biggest teams. That’s how we can improve,” he said.
ACL season six: Aino Mina and Omar Zawak play out 1–1 draw
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