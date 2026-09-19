ACL season six: Aino Mina and Omar Zawak play out 1–1 draw

Aino Mina Kandahar and Omar Zawak Herat played out a 1–1 draw in the 12th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Saturday.

Aino Mina made a strong start, with Mohammad Yaqoob scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute to put his team ahead.

Omar Zawak Herat responded eight minutes later, as Nematullah Karimi scored the equalizer in the 14th minute.

Both teams pushed for a winning goal in the second half, but neither side could find the breakthrough, and the match ended 1–1.

Ahlullah Darman of Aino Mina Kandahar was named the Player of the Match.

Aino Mina Kandahar will face Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in their next match, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Arman FC.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.