Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Arman FC 2–0 in ACL season six

Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a 2–0 victory over Arman FC in their second match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.

The two sides faced off on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul in the 10th match of the tournament.

Arman FC started brightly and looked dangerous in attack, creating several chances in the first half. However, they failed to find the back of the net.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Ali Basit Nazari, who finished the chance to put his side 1–0 ahead. Nazari was later named Player of the Match.

Arman FC pushed for an equalizer after the break and enjoyed a significant spell of possession, but Sorkh Poshan Khafi defended well and remained dangerous on the counter.

The Khafi-based side sealed the win in second-half stoppage time when Naweed Mahboobi scored the second goal, securing a 2–0 victory.

Arman FC’s goalkeeper also produced several important saves to keep the scoreline from widening.

Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.