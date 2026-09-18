Sport
ACL: Sarsabz Yashlar edge Isteqlal Kabul 2–1
Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab defeated Isteqlal Kabul 2–1 in the 11th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The match was played on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.
The two teams played out a balanced first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.
In the second half, Esteqlal Kabul’s Haroon Noori opened the scoring to put his side 1–0 ahead.
Sarsabz Yashlar responded by increasing the pressure, with Abdullah Maki equalizing in the 67th minute.
Adnan Nemati then scored Sarsab Yashlar’s second goal in the 82nd minute, completing the comeback and securing a 2–1 victory over Esteqlal Kabul.
Matches from the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Arman FC 2–0 in ACL season six
Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a 2–0 victory over Arman FC in their second match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The two sides faced off on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul in the 10th match of the tournament.
Arman FC started brightly and looked dangerous in attack, creating several chances in the first half. However, they failed to find the back of the net.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Ali Basit Nazari, who finished the chance to put his side 1–0 ahead. Nazari was later named Player of the Match.
Arman FC pushed for an equalizer after the break and enjoyed a significant spell of possession, but Sorkh Poshan Khafi defended well and remained dangerous on the counter.
The Khafi-based side sealed the win in second-half stoppage time when Naweed Mahboobi scored the second goal, securing a 2–0 victory.
Arman FC’s goalkeeper also produced several important saves to keep the scoreline from widening.
Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.
Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
India sweep Afghanistan 3-0 as Abhishek Sharma hits record T20 century
Afghanistan struggled from the start of their chase and lost four wickets for just 47 runs.
India defeated Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third and final T20 international in Delhi on Thursday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.
India opener Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest T20 international century by a batter from a full-member nation, reaching his hundred from just 30 balls.
The 26-year-old scored 108 runs from 34 deliveries, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes before he was dismissed by Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.
His century also broke India’s previous record of a 35-ball hundred, set by former captain Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.
India’s other opener, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, scored 50 from 35 balls as India posted 221 for seven after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl.
Afghanistan struggled from the start of their chase and lost four wickets for just 47 runs.
They were eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, losing the match by 127 runs.
Captain Ibrahim Zadran was Afghanistan’s top scorer with 25 runs.
India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each as Afghanistan’s batting order collapsed.
Speaking after the match, Zadran said he was disappointed with the result but noted some improvement in the team’s approach during the powerplay.
“Definitely disappointed,” Zadran said. “We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy with the intent…
“Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve,” he said. “If we don’t have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams.”
Zadran also called for Afghanistan to play more matches against top international sides.
“We need to play more games and more series, especially against the biggest teams. That’s how we can improve,” he said.
Sport
ACL: Ariana Khost win, Aino Mina and Khurasan Faryab draw
In the ongoing sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan, Ariana Khost defeated Toofan Herat 2–0, while Aino Mina Kandahar and Khurasan Faryab played out a 1–1 draw.
Ariana Khost and Toofan Herat faced each other in Kabul on Wednesday in the eighth match of the competition.
Neither side managed to score in the first half. However, in the second half, Ariana Khost’s Jawad Alkozay opened the scoring in the 80th minute.
Wares Shirzay then scored Ariana Khost’s second goal in stoppage time, securing a 2–0 victory for his side.
Jawad Alkozay was named the player of the match.
In the ninth match, Aino Mina Kandahar faced Khurasan Faryab, with the game ending in a 1–1 draw.
Sami Yazdani opened the scoring for Khurasan Faryab in the first half, while Sayed Rauf scored for Ain Mina Kandahar, leaving the two sides level at 1–1 at halftime.
Neither team was able to find another goal in the second half, and the match ended in a draw.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan will continue on Friday with two matches: Surkh Poshan Khafi will face Arman FC, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Isteqlal Kabul.
Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television.
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