ACL: Sarsabz Yashlar edge Isteqlal Kabul 2–1

Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab defeated Isteqlal Kabul 2–1 in the 11th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.

The match was played on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.

The two teams played out a balanced first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

In the second half, Esteqlal Kabul’s Haroon Noori opened the scoring to put his side 1–0 ahead.

Sarsabz Yashlar responded by increasing the pressure, with Abdullah Maki equalizing in the 67th minute.

Adnan Nemati then scored Sarsab Yashlar’s second goal in the 82nd minute, completing the comeback and securing a 2–1 victory over Esteqlal Kabul.

Matches from the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.