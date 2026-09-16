Sport
India take 2-0 lead in 3-match series against Afghanistan
Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh in the second over, following a maiden from Jasprit Bumrah in the opening over.
India sealed the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a seven-wicket victory on Tuesday, chasing down 160 in just 14.5 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 57 off 22 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 259.09. Abhishek Sharma added 39 from 19 deliveries as India raced to 82 without loss during the powerplay.
Afghanistan were restricted to 159/8 after being asked to bat first. Captain Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37 from 33 balls, while Rashid Khan provided late acceleration with 28 off 16. India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout bowler, claiming a career-best 3/24.
Afghanistan suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh in the second over, following a maiden from Jasprit Bumrah in the opening over.
Ibrahim and Sediqullah Atal attempted to rebuild the innings, but India continued to take wickets whenever Afghanistan threatened to establish momentum. Ibrahim fell for 37 in the ninth over to Nitish, leaving Afghanistan at 67/4.
Atal made 12 before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, while Darwish Rasooli briefly accelerated the scoring with 26 off 15 balls, including two sixes. Arshdeep Singh ended his innings.
Rashid then struck three fours and a six in his 28 from 16 balls to lift Afghanistan towards a competitive total, but Nitish dismissed him in the final over as Afghanistan finished on 159/8.
India’s response was emphatic. Samson and Abhishek attacked from the outset, bringing up 50 in only 4.4 overs before reaching 82 without loss at the end of the powerplay.
Samson reached his half-century from just 20 balls before Rashid Khan struck twice in the space of four deliveries, removing Abhishek for 39 and then Samson for 57.
Rashid completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing India captain Shreyas Iyer for 11, but the damage had already been done.
Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 38 from 23 balls, while Tilak Varma finished 15 not out as India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs to win by seven wickets.
The victory gives India an unassailable 2–0 lead in the series, with the third and final T20I scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 159/8 (Ibrahim Zadran 37; Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/24) lost to India 163/3 in 14.5 overs (Sanju Samson 57; Rashid Khan 3/36) by seven wickets.
Sport
Nabi reaches 2,500 T20I runs
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has reached another major milestone, becoming the first Afghan player to score 2,500 runs in T20I cricket.
Nabi reached the landmark in his 142nd T20I innings. He has scored seven half-centuries in the format, with a highest score of 89.
The veteran all-rounder continues to add to his record-breaking career and remains one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and influential players in international cricket.
Afghanistan is currently playing India in the second of a three-match T20I series. Fans in Afghanistan can watch the series live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah 4-0 Istiqlal Kabul; Omar Zawak 3-1 Sarsabz Yashlar
Abu Muslim Farah and Omar Zawak secured convincing victories on Monday as the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continued in Kabul.
In the sixth match of the competition, Abu Muslim Farah produced a dominant performance to defeat Istiqlal Kabul 4–0.
Mahboob Hanifi and Omid Popalzai found the net in the first half to give Abu Muslim Farah a two-goal advantage at the break. Alireza Panahi and Farzad Tajik added two more goals after halftime, completing a comfortable victory and earning Abu Muslim Farah all three points.
In the seventh match, Omar Zawak defeated Sarsabz Yashlar 3–1, with Shadab Malekzada stealing the spotlight.
Malekzada scored all three goals for Omar Zawak to complete an impressive hat-trick. Mehran Khas scored Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal, but it was not enough to prevent Omar Zawak from claiming a convincing win.
Upcoming Fixtures
The Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Wednesday with two matches:
- Toofan Herat vs. Ariana Khost
- Khorasan Faryab vs. Aino Mina
Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Sport
Farooq Khan Ahmadzai makes international umpiring debut
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Afghanistan’s Farooq Khan Ahmadzai made his international umpiring debut during the first T20I between Afghanistan and India, becoming the seventh Afghan umpire to officiate at international level.
Ahmadzai, one of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s leading domestic umpires, took charge of his first international match in the opening game of the three-match series in New Delhi on Sunday, September 14.
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Ahmadzai joins a growing group of Afghan officials who have officiated in international cricket, including Ahmad Shah Durrani, Ahmad Shah Pakteen and Izatullah Safi, who are among the Afghan umpires currently listed on the ICC’s international umpire panel.
Pakteen is the most experienced of the group, having officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Ahmadzai has built considerable experience in Afghanistan’s domestic game, having officiated in 38 first-class matches, 59 List A matches and 74 T20s before making the step up to international cricket.
His international debut came during a significant fixture, with Afghanistan facing India in the opening match of their T20I series.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board congratulated Ahmadzai on the milestone and wished him success in his international umpiring career.
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