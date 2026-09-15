UNICEF expands aid to millions of Afghan children after flash floods

Flash floods affected more than 1,100 families across 14 provinces of Afghanistan in July, damaging or destroying over 1,100 homes, according to UNICEF’s latest humanitarian situation report covering July 1–31.

UNICEF said 1,168 families were affected by the floods, while 1,164 homes were damaged or destroyed.

In Parun, the capital of Nuristan province, 23 people were killed in flooding, while water services for around 1,000 families were disrupted.

Despite the ongoing humanitarian challenges, UNICEF said it continued supporting essential health services across the country through 2,393 static health facilities and 16 mobile facilities.

The UN agency also responded to 245 disease outbreaks during July, while approximately 183,000 children under the age of five received measles vaccinations.

Access to clean water and sanitation also remained a key focus. During the month, around 96,300 people gained access to safe drinking water, while 89,061 people received basic sanitation services. Essential WASH supplies were also provided to 180,814 people.

Child malnutrition remained another major concern. UNICEF and its partners screened approximately 1.1 million children for wasting during July, with 104,602 children admitted for treatment.

In addition, 10.3 million children aged 6–59 months received vitamin A supplementation as part of efforts to prevent malnutrition and protect child health.

UNICEF said its humanitarian response remains focused on ensuring vulnerable children and families across Afghanistan can access essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation services amid continued humanitarian needs.